Gremio luchístico, consternado ante la muerte de Silver King

La muerte del luchador mexicano Silver King tomó por sorpresa no sólo a los aficionados y no aficionados a la lucha libre, sino incluso al propio gremio, pues varios de sus colegas manifestaron su consternación a través de redes sociales.

Muere Silver King durante lucha en Londres

El Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre fue de los primeros en confirmar el deceso de César González, nombre real del luchador, y en dar su pésame. Además, la Triple A también se manifestó al respecto.

Las luchadoras Sexy Star y Taya, quienes fueron alumnas de Silver King también compartieron su tristeza.

Sin Cara, Texano Jr., El Zorro, Garza Jr. y Violento Jr. también manifestaron su incredulidad sobre la muerte del luchador y dieron sus condolencias.

Sorry to hear about the passing of #SilverKing . I had so many great matches with him when I worked @CMLL_OFICIAL in the early 90s and more importantly he always made me… https://t.co/IKf7YL6Zyg

It was an honor to have been friends & shared the ring with the great Silver King. He & Tejano were an amazing team. He truly was one of the greats & I'm heartbroken to learn of his passing. 🙏 #RIPSilverKing pic.twitter.com/WhM1zM9jfp

— Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) May 12, 2019