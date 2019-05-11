Gremio luchístico, consternado ante la muerte de Silver King
Varios luchadores manifestaron su sorpresa y tristeza por el deceso del peleador
La muerte del luchador mexicano Silver King tomó por sorpresa no sólo a los aficionados y no aficionados a la lucha libre, sino incluso al propio gremio, pues varios de sus colegas manifestaron su consternación a través de redes sociales.
Muere Silver King durante lucha en Londres
El Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre fue de los primeros en confirmar el deceso de César González, nombre real del luchador, y en dar su pésame. Además, la Triple A también se manifestó al respecto.
⚫ DESCANSE EN PAZ SILVER KING ⚫
El Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre se une a la pena que embarga a la familia luchística por el sensible fallecimiento del Sr. César González, mejor conocido como Silver King / Black Tiger, quien tuvo una destacada trayectoria.
Descanse en paz. pic.twitter.com/U9FuS0rNx8
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) May 11, 2019
Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide se une a la pena que embarga la familia luchística por el fallecimiento de César Cuauhtémoc González Barrón "SILVER KING".
Descanse en paz. 🕊 pic.twitter.com/RhAWTFg5Cw
— Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) May 11, 2019
En @luchalibreaaa enviamos nuestras oraciones a la familia de César González, SILVER KING
Descanse en paz 🙏 https://t.co/rXgZlPzlFV
— Marisela Peña (@MPenaAAA) May 12, 2019
Las luchadoras Sexy Star y Taya, quienes fueron alumnas de Silver King también compartieron su tristeza.
Me quedo sin palabras. Fuiste mi primero maestro llegando a Mexico Te tengo en mis oraciones. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/loGjvjLZ9e
— Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) May 11, 2019
QUE TRISTE NOTICIA , en Londres acaba de fallecer SILVER KING QEPD 🙏🏻
— Sexy DULCE (@Sexydulceg) May 11, 2019
Sin Cara, Texano Jr., El Zorro, Garza Jr. y Violento Jr. también manifestaron su incredulidad sobre la muerte del luchador y dieron sus condolencias.
Desafortunadamente el mundo de la Lucha Libre esta de luto una vez mas. 🙏🏼
Triste noticia el día de hoy, SILVER KING 👑 falleció en Londres. #QEPD 😞😞😞 pic.twitter.com/eLubdox9nD
— Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) May 11, 2019
Mi más sentido pésame a la familia de Silver King por tan lamentable noticia QEPD 🙏🏻 Cesar Gonzales Barrón. pic.twitter.com/URx6rr2aBq
— El Zorro Luchador Profesional (@Zorro_nononono) May 11, 2019
Aún no lo creo! 😞 pic.twitter.com/0ftUYtNzVY
— Texano Jr. (@ElTexanoJr) May 11, 2019
Alguien sabe si lo de #SilverKing es cierto?????!!
— Garza Jr (@GarzaaJr) May 11, 2019
En paz descanse Silver King. Muchas gracias por toda una vida dedicada a la Lucha Libre. pic.twitter.com/CyiKg3t8Pz
— Violento Jack – ジャック (@violento_jack) May 11, 2019
Sorry to hear about the passing of #SilverKing. I had so many great matches with him when I worked @CMLL_OFICIAL in the early 90s and more importantly he always made me… https://t.co/IKf7YL6Zyg
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 12, 2019
It was an honor to have been friends & shared the ring with the great Silver King. He & Tejano were an amazing team. He truly was one of the greats & I'm heartbroken to learn of his passing. 🙏 #RIPSilverKing pic.twitter.com/WhM1zM9jfp
— Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) May 12, 2019
