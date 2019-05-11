Gremio luchístico, consternado ante la muerte de Silver King

Varios luchadores manifestaron su sorpresa y tristeza por el deceso del peleador

Por Publisport

La muerte del luchador mexicano Silver King tomó por sorpresa no sólo a los aficionados y no aficionados a la lucha libre, sino incluso al propio gremio, pues varios de sus colegas manifestaron su consternación a través de redes sociales.

El Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre fue de los primeros en confirmar el deceso de César González, nombre real del luchador, y en dar su pésame. Además, la Triple A también se manifestó al respecto.

Las luchadoras Sexy Star y Taya, quienes fueron alumnas de Silver King también compartieron su tristeza.

Sin Cara, Texano Jr., El Zorro, Garza Jr. y Violento Jr. también manifestaron su incredulidad sobre la muerte del luchador y dieron sus condolencias.

