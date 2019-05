Canadiense establece nuevo récord mundial de plancha

View this post on Instagram

Here’s time-laps footage of my entire plank for 4 hours and 20 minutes. I have been train for 4 years with George Hood. “4 years with 4 hours and 20 minutes done!” It takes the mind to keep the body up. ~ G.H. #worldrecord #worldrecordplank #georgehood #teamhood #worldplank #plankaroundtheworld #plankpose #plankworkout #plankstrong #strongyogi #yoga #yogapose #strongmindstrongbody #strongwomen #strongcorestrongbody #bodyweightworkout #feelstrong #feeltheyogahigh #mindseyefocus #plankgirl #doyoga #practicepracticepractice