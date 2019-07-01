Suspenden pelea de artes marciales mixtas por exceso de sangre

View this post on Instagram

WOW! What a crazy fight last night! Very sorry to not get a TKO-win which could have been mere seconds away but I also completely understand why @marcgoddard_uk felt why he needed to step in: The cage floor was simply too slippery because of the copious amounts of blood. So much that he felt it could adversely affect the outcome of the fight. Huge amounts of respect to @houston_mma. He pushed me a lot and showed both great skills, fighting maturity and sportmanship. Well done mate! I’m not sure if Ross can heal up in time for UFC Copenhagen but I am ready to go! I’ve shown I have the skills to fight at that level again and I’m even a much much better fighter than when I got signed last time. Even when battling depression I managed to get a win and a draw against guys that are now ranked #14 and #6!! My fights are ALWAYS exciting which last night was definitely a proof of! Dalby version 2.0 is here…! Let’s fucking’ do this!!! 😈 @UFC @ufceurope @danawhite @seanshelby @mickmaynard2 @graham_boylan @danhardymma #DalbyForUFC | #UFCCopenhagen | #UFC 📸: @dollyclew