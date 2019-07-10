Serena Williams posa casi desnuda para una revista

En la publicación explicó su reacción en la final del US Open del 2018 donde la estadounidense perdió la final frente a Naomi Osaka de Japón

Por Agencia El Universal

Serena Williams en un artículo publicado en la Revista "Bazar" explicó su reacción en la final del US Open del 2018 donde la  estadounidense perdió la final frente a Naomi Osaka de Japón de por 6-2 y 6-4.

En el juego, el juez Carlos Ramos sancionó a Williams por aplastar su raqueta y recibir indicaciones de su entrenador. Hechos que desataron una furiosa reacción de la tenista que, incluso, llegó a llamar "mentiroso y ladrón" al juez.

"Por un momento tuve sentimientos encontrados. Por un lado, me sentía feliz por Osaka, sé lo que significa ganar por primera vez un Grand Slam", explicó Willims.

"Aunque por otro, sentí un gran coraje por las decisiones que ese día el juez determinó, tanto así que me llevaron a perder un punto y finalmente un juego", dijo Serena Williams en un artículo donde aparece en diversas fotos semidesnuda.

“I’ve been called every name in the book. I’ve been shamed because of my body shape. I’ve been paid unequally because of my sex. I’ve been penalized a game in the final of a Major because I expressed my opinion or grunted too loudly…And these are only the things that are seen by the public. In short, it’s never been easy. But then I think of the next girl who is going to come along who looks like me, and I hope, ‘Maybe, just maybe, my voice will help her.’” @SerenaWilliams goes unretouched on our August 2019 issue and gets candid in a personal essay on BAZAAR.com. Link in bio Photography by @alexilubomirski Styling by @menamorado Hair by @vernonfrancois Makeup by @tyronmachhausen #SerenaWilliams wears @ralphlauren, @bulgariofficial and @louboutinworld

