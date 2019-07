VIDEO: Lewis Hamilton muestra dotes de baile con canción infantil

View this post on Instagram

I love being an Uncle. Got to spend a little time with my sisters kids of whom I adore naturally. But uncle duty’s when Kaiden loves his dance game and asks uncle to do it to, a good uncle will never say no. So here’s me making a fool out of myself trying to keep up with a 5 year old lol. Family is everything and also, not taking yourself too seriously is super important and focus on bringing joy and positivity to those around you. #family #grateful #uncle