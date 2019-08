FOTOS: Alysha Newman, considerada la atleta más guapa en Lima 2019

View this post on Instagram

First Pan-American games and coming home with a bronze medal !! My Canadian uniform must be good luck.😜❤️🇨🇦 • • • Thank you Lima, Peru for putting on an amazing Pan-American games ! I know the weather was a little chilly but it pushed us mentally and physically. I feel stronger leaving this event but definitely felt like I underperformed. Pole Vault is such a heart breaker event and I’m determined to get home and figure out that little detail I’m missing! European tour coming up and I CAN’T WAIT !! Gracias Lima, Peru, eres increíble🇵🇪♥️ 📸: @fotografiadeportiva