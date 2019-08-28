Muere ‘la mujer más rápida del mundo en cuatro ruedas’ al intentar romper récord

View this post on Instagram

#FBF. One of my favorite videos of my favorite girl @thejessicombs. . This was a year ago right at the end of her current high speed run of 483.227 MPH in the North American Eagle @landspeed763. . We are headed that direction soon, to see how much faster she can go. Really appreciate everything, everyone of the guys and girls on this team do to keep her safe!!! . . #northamericaneagle #team #family #love #jessi #f104 #fastasfuck #safetyfirst