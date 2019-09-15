Mia Khalifa cambia al West Ham por el Watford
La comentarista deportiva y youtber había profesado su afición por los Hammers
Así como el Chicharito Hernández decidió dejar al Wets Ham; Mia Khalifa hizo lo propio al dejar de apoyar a los Hammers por el Watford.
La ex actriz porno acudió este domingo al estadio Vicarage Road para presenciar el juego entre el Watford y el Arsenal, que terminó empatado a dos goles.
View this post on Instagram
@sportsbet.io made this insane experience possible, I can’t believe I had the chance to see first hand Watford play Arsenal, even though it was a draw, it was ELECTRIC. I saw firsthand today the power of Bitcoin, and I’ve decided now that yellow is officially my color. From being able to purchase the jersey I’m wearing, a seat in the box, to buying a personalized message on the billboard at the pitch, bitcoin and @sportsbet.io makes it all possible for the community. #Sponsored
Khalifa lució la playera de los Hornets y señaló que una página apuestas y los Bitcoins fueron los responsables de que pudiera ser testigo del intenso duelo de la Premier League.
Sin embargo, sus seguidores la cuestionaron sobre qué había pasado con el West Ham ya que se había declarado seguidora de los Hammers a principios de 2019.
Mia Khalifa adquirió fama mundial por incursionar entre 2014 y 2015 en la industria pornográfica y ser amenazada de muerte por el Estado Islámico. En 2015 se retiró y actualmente es conductora deportiva, youtuber y chef.
View this post on Instagram
🎶 Fortune’s always hiding, I’ve looked everywhere… 🎶 and I found it at London Stadium. if I could re-live any sports moment in my life, it would be this one. The atmosphere at a @westham match is unimaginable, I feel like the luckiest girl in the world to have experienced it. I can’t wait to be back for another one, it is utterly addicting to be surrounded by these fans and this team. #COYI ⚒
