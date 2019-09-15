Mia Khalifa cambia al West Ham por el Watford

Así como el Chicharito Hernández decidió dejar al Wets Ham; Mia Khalifa hizo lo propio al dejar de apoyar a los Hammers por el Watford.

La ex actriz porno acudió este domingo al estadio Vicarage Road para presenciar el juego entre el Watford y el Arsenal, que terminó empatado a dos goles.

Khalifa lució la playera de los Hornets y señaló que una página apuestas y los Bitcoins fueron los responsables de que pudiera ser testigo del intenso duelo de la Premier League.

Sin embargo, sus seguidores la cuestionaron sobre qué había pasado con el West Ham ya que se había declarado seguidora de los Hammers a principios de 2019.

Mia Khalifa adquirió fama mundial por incursionar entre 2014 y 2015 en la industria pornográfica y ser amenazada de muerte por el Estado Islámico. En 2015 se retiró y actualmente es conductora deportiva, youtuber y chef.

