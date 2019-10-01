'La Roca' confirma su regreso a la WWE

El luchador estadounidense volverá a subirse al ring, el próximo viernes 4 de octubre, luego de estar por más de 3 años ausente

Por Publisport

Dwayne Johnson mejor conocido como La Roca, confirmó mediante redes sociales su regreso a la WWE, donde debutará este viernes 4 de octubre en el Smackdown.

"Finalmente vuelvo a casa, a mi WWE universo. Este viernes por la noche, volveré para nuestro debut de Smackdown. No hay lugar como el hogar. Tequila después del show", fueron las palabras del estadounidense.

El también actor estadounidense estuvo fuera de la WWE por más de tres años, pues su última aparición fue en abril de 2016 en Wrestlemania 32.

