'La Roca' confirma su regreso a la WWE
El luchador estadounidense volverá a subirse al ring, el próximo viernes 4 de octubre, luego de estar por más de 3 años ausente
Dwayne Johnson mejor conocido como La Roca, confirmó mediante redes sociales su regreso a la WWE, donde debutará este viernes 4 de octubre en el Smackdown.
Te puede interesar: Las actividades que tendrá la F1 Fanzone del GP de México
"Finalmente vuelvo a casa, a mi WWE universo. Este viernes por la noche, volveré para nuestro debut de Smackdown. No hay lugar como el hogar. Tequila después del show", fueron las palabras del estadounidense.
FINALLY…I come back home to my @WWE universe.
This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN!
LIVE on @FOXTV.
There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp.
And there’s no place like home.
Tequila on me after the show 😈🥃#IfYaSmell🎤 #Smackdown#RocksShow #FOX pic.twitter.com/V5i4cxqIqH
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 30, 2019
El también actor estadounidense estuvo fuera de la WWE por más de tres años, pues su última aparición fue en abril de 2016 en Wrestlemania 32.
View this post on Instagram
Pink for the win. Thanks for making my @projectrock, yet again @underarmour’s #1 seller. Our team will continue to push ourselves to engineer and deliver to you the best training gear for men, women & kids. Enjoy the gear – link up👆🏾top. Disruption is attitude. #ironwill #hardestworkerintheroom @perbernalphoto 📸
TE RECOMENDAMOS
NEWSLETTER
Lo Último de en tu correo...