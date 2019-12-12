¡Nunca es tarde! Manny Pacquiao se titula a los 40 años
El histórico boxeador filipino, presumió mediante redes sociales su título universitario en Ciencias Políticas y Administración de Gobierno
Manny Pacquiao dejó de lado los guantes, para portar una toga y birrete, pues con 40 años de edad, el filipino presumió su título universitario, que lo acredita en Ciencias Políticas y Administración de Gobierno.
El histórico boxeador se graduó de la universidad de Makati de Filipinas, y no dejó pasar la oportunidad de dedicarle dicho logro a toda su familia. "Estoy emocionado de recibir mi diploma y mostrarlo en la pared. Dedico esto a mi hermosa y solidaria esposa, Jinkee, y a nuestros increíbles hijos, Jimuel, Michael, Princess, Queenie e Israel. También le mostraré este diploma a mi mamá Dionisia, mi papá y mis hermanos y les recordaré la fidelidad de Dios", escribió en su cuenta de Instagram.
Asimismo, el actual campeón Welter de la Asociación Mundial de Boxeo (AMB), mencionó que este logró lo atesorará en gran manera. "Entre mis logros, este será el más significativo. Dejé que esta victoria fuera del ring de boxeo sirva de inspiración para las personas, para superar la adversidad, conquistar y abrazar la vida y todas sus dificultades".
Pac-Man dejó unas frases para atesorar, reconociendo que nunca es tarde para comenzar. "Grabemos esto en nuestros corazones: nunca es demasiado tarde para soñar sueños más grandes. Nunca es demasiado tarde para cumplir nuestros sueños. VIVE TU PASIÓN, no solo para ti, sino también para tu familia y para nuestro país".
El también senador de Filipinas, se mostró contento y emocionado con el título obtenido, pues en él hay mucho sacrificio y esfuerzo, que sin duda, valió la pena.
Let us engrave this in our hearts: It is never too late to dream bigger dreams. It is never too late to accomplish our dreams. LIVE YOUR PASSION, not just for yourself, but for your family and for our country. I am grateful to the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEEAP) of the Philippine Councilors League-Legislative Academy (PCCLA) which gives chance to qualified Filipinos to attain College degree/diploma- Filipinos who wish to complete college through informal education. The enriching learning program was in partnership with the University of Makati College of Continuing, Advanced and Professional Studies, the Development Academy of the Philippines, and the Philippine Society for Public Administration. I will always remember the key lessons that I learned and the insights that I gained from all of you! I will always cherish the excitement that I experienced during the entire learning process leading to the exit conference, the final requirement that I needed to complete in order to earn a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Science- Local Government Administration. I am excited to receive my diploma and display it on the wall. I dedicate this to my very beautiful and very supportive wife, Jinkee, and to our amazing children, Jimuel, Michael, Princess, Queenie, and Israel. I will also show this diploma to my Mommy Dionisia, my Dad, and my siblings and remind them of God’s faithfulness. Among my achievements, this will be the most meaningful. Let this victory outside the boxing ring serve as an inspiration for people who are struggling to fight, to rise above adversity, to conquer and to embrace life and all its difficulties. Emmanuel D. Pacquiao Bachelor of Arts in Political Science- Local Government Administration Class of 2019, University of Makati
