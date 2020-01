Documental sobre Aaron Hernandez estrenado en Netflix busca revelar misterios de su muerte

View this post on Instagram

Today we think of you with heavy hearts and positive memories ! Although you aren’t here physically Avielle and I speak about you often and keep you in close spirit . The energy and personality Avielle has is totally you ! They say it takes a village and that’s very true , I’ve had a great support group overall … however I’d like to especially appreciate the men in Avielles life that have been the guidance she needs and more – she may not know it yet but you all have a huge impact on her life and Aaron wouldn’t want it any other way !!! Because of the emotional support you all have shown and provided – this day pushes me to be stronger and accomplish what Aaron May have wanted to . We love and miss you very much ! May you continue to Rest In Peace . ❤️❤️ @mikepouncey @maurkicepouncey @baezlawfirm @djg53197 @bspikes55 @enidricciphotography