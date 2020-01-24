Lolo Jones, virgen a los 37: “el sexo ayuda a los atletas, corro en desventaja"
La atleta estadounidense, especialista en carrera de vallas, habló sobre la curiosa confesión que realizó en 2012, de mantenerse virgen hasta el matrimonio
La atleta estadounidense Lolo Jones, especialista en carrera de vallas, nuevamente ha dado de qué hablar, aunque no por sus méritos deportivos, sino por reafirmar aquella confesión que hizo en 2012, al revelar que se mantendrá virgen hasta el matrimonio, hecho que como deportista tiene sus desventajas.
"Tener relaciones sexuales realmente te ayuda como atleta, una atleta femenina. Es bueno para tus hormonas, así que corro en desventaja", mencionó durante el programa Cold and Balls del actor Kevin Hart.
La estadounidense de 37 años de edad aún dice mantenerse virgen, aunque considera que fue un error decirlo públicamente. "Fue un error decirlo. Se han arruinado todas mis citas después de ello. Ahora no tengo la oportunidad, antes al menos sí la tenía".
Jones explicó que busca mantenerse virgen hasta el matrimonio, debido a que quiere que sea un regalo para su marido, aunque también confiesa lo difícil que ha sido mantenerse. Incluso, asegura que ha sido más complicado que la preparación para unos Juegos Olímpicos.
"Es un viaje duro. Hay muchas mujeres vírgenes y quiero hacerles saber que es lo más duro que he hecho en mi vida. Ha sido más difícil permanecer virgen antes del matrimonio que entrenatr para los Juegos Olímpicos o graduarse de la universidad", mencionó.
Lolo Jones se alista para los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio 2020, luego de perderse la cita en Río 2016. Ella se consagró campeona en el Campeonato Mundual de Pista Cubierta en Valencia 2008 y Doha 2010.
View this post on Instagram
Look I can feel it. Your girl is about to fall in love. I can’t even tell you guys the last last time this happened. The longest relationship I’ve ever had was in college I dated a guy for over two years. That has been my only serious relationship. So keep me in your prayers bc I def need this cruel rom com that has been my dating life to end. Also if you are wondering who, I had one first date. 😂😂girl bye I need to calm the fuuuu down. But for real. 🤞 my season is coming it’s been way too dayum long. It almost broke my relationship with God bc I felt He really had forsaken me. And yes I know God doesn’t promise us anything and we should be content but I’m not on a soapbox preaching. I admit I went Thru a very lonely season. Guys said they respected me and my decision to not have sex before marriage but they would never want to date me. Or wouldn’t have time. two outta three of the last dates I went on said I was too old. (They were both Christians) so needless to say I’ve had my heart broke. And I really hope I’m moving into a new season bc if I have to see another girl post her wedding photos on here I’m going to break my dayumm phone with my bare hands. 😂🥴
View this post on Instagram
I missed the red carpet last night so here is me trying to recreate the moment and pretend I’m an A list star 😏 @espn hosts the best parities but I’m prolly gonna work for ‘em one day, so I didn’t turn up fully and twerk like izzo bc imma need a job as a sports reporter when I retire as an athlete. Kept it resketable 😂🥴 #yesimwearinggrannypanties #yesmaam Hair: me (my Clip in fell out when I was dancing) Makeup: me (my eyelash was crooked after a few drinks) Styled by me: I’m wearing fashionable granny panties and useless see thru jacket 🧥
View this post on Instagram
Our culture tends to be full of starters, but short on people who can finish— not just "finish strong," but actually complete what they set out to do. Don’t back down. stay on track for your 2020 goals. If your goal was to #gethealthy and workout and you’re stuck 👉🏽 check out my website for full #workouts and #healthyrecipes Seriously, you go this 💪🏽. I want to see some before and after pictures. Link in bio for workouts
