VIDEO: Campeón del mundo sufre escalofriante accidente en mundial de rally

View this post on Instagram

I am really excited to announce that I will join @hmsgofficial from the 2020 @OfficialWRC season. The vision that Andrea Adamo has set out is very promising and matches my own ambitions for the future. It’s a big honour for me to have the opportunity to join the team at this exciting stage of our respective careers. I have big respect for what Hyundai has accomplished; we’ve been fighting closely against each other for a number of seasons. They have always had a competitive team and car, so now it will be interesting to see things from the other side. The driver line-up is good and I am looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together over the coming years. *** #OttTänak #HMSGOfficial #WRC #Season2020