Deportistas de todo el mundo lamentan muerte de Kobe Bryant

La noticia de la muerte del astro del basquetbol Kobe Bryant conmocionó al mundo del deporte y a través de mensajes en las diferentes redes sociales, atletas de todo el orbe lamentaron el deceso y enviaron mensajes de condolencias a la familia de la leyenda de los Lakers.

Consternados por la muerte de @KobeBryant, un deportista ejemplar cuya figura traspasó las pistas de baloncesto. Un abrazo para su familia y seres queridos. Descanse en paz. pic.twitter.com/zE2SCLimvG — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) January 26, 2020

Aquí te dejamos algunos de ellos:

Devastated. — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) January 26, 2020

I’m heartbroken by this news, you were a true legend, and friend. Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids. #legend #mamba #goat pic.twitter.com/1VKYdbrVEk — Tony Parker (@tonyparker) January 26, 2020

No me jodas!! Me he quedado pálido!! Mi pésame a su familia, amigos, al mundo del baloncesto y deporte en general! D.E.P Kobe 😥 pic.twitter.com/rhp3U2c9f5 — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) January 26, 2020

Rip @kobebryant 😔 doesn’t feel real…. my heart goes out to his family and loved ones 🦋 pic.twitter.com/0qQeBtsz6U — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) January 26, 2020

Legend. Rest In Peace, Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/AbAbNzUEwR — Team USA (@TeamUSA) January 26, 2020

The Orlando Magic is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kobe Bryant. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Bryant family, the L.A. Lakers and the other victims of today’s tragedy and their families.

We will observe a moment of silence before tonight’s game.#RIPMAMBA pic.twitter.com/VwMzx4AKy5 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) January 26, 2020

Man not Kobe… Prayers to his family and friends! #RIPMamba — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 26, 2020

We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Onorato di averti conosciuto, Campione dentro e fuori dal campo! R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/ceSNfWoRRj — Francesco Totti (@Totti) January 26, 2020

Muere estrella de la NBA Kobe Bryant en accidente aéreo El ex jugador de Lakers viajaba en un helicóptero en California

