Deportistas de todo el mundo lamentan muerte de Kobe Bryant

A través de mensajes en redes sociales, atletas se despidieron de la estrella de la NBA

Por Sergio Meléndez

La noticia de la muerte del astro del basquetbol Kobe Bryant conmocionó al mundo del deporte y a través de mensajes en las diferentes redes sociales, atletas de todo el orbe lamentaron el deceso y enviaron mensajes de condolencias a la familia de la leyenda de los Lakers.

Aquí te dejamos algunos de ellos:

Muere estrella de la NBA Kobe Bryant en accidente aéreo

El ex jugador de Lakers viajaba en un helicóptero en California

