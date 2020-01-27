Jennifer Lopez solo piensa en el dolor de Vanessa, la esposa de Kobe Bryant, y le pide a Dios que la guíe
La cantante hizo un alto en sus preparativos para su espectáculo del Super Bowl y compartió un mensaje para despedir a la estrella de la NBA.
Un día después, el mundo sigue consternado la trágica muerte de la estrella de la NBA, Kobe Bryant, y su hija Gigi. Jennifer Lopez compartió un emotivo mensaje por sus redes sociales, donde se solidariza con la esposa de Vanessa, por el dolor de haber perdido en un mismo día a una hija y a su esposo.
La confirmación de la muerte de siete personas más, incluyendo una familia completa, impactó a todos y la cantante también lo reflejó en su publicación, donde divulgó fotos junto a Kobe, Vanessa y Alex Rodríguez.
JLo se solidariza con la esposa de Kobe Bryant
Comienza su mensaje con una palabra poderosa: Familia. Para ella, dice mientras veía las fotos del ex jugadores de los Lakers, “esta es la verdad que suena más fuerte … la familia es lo que más importa”.
Como madre de dos niños, JLo intuye el dolor que Vanessa Laine siente en este momento:
“Todos sentimos tristeza por esta pérdida, pero todo lo que puedo pensar es que es un grano de arena en comparación con lo que Vanessa debe pasar en este momento”.
Por ello, dice, “le envío todo mi amor y rezo por ti, tus hijas y las otras familias involucradas en el trágico giro de los acontecimientos de hoy. Lo más injusto de la vida es perder un hijo y un esposo el mismo día”.
“Vanessa, rezo por tu fortaleza y que Dios te guíe en cada paso del camino a través de este dolor inimaginable. Para las otras familias que sufren esta tragedia impensable, que Dios esté con todos ustedes”.
Las últimas líneas se las dedica al jugador:
“Kobe, significaste mucho para tantos y te extrañaremos para siempre. Gracias por tu ética de trabajo, tu inspiración y tu corazón”.
Family. As I scrolled through Kobe’s feed, and Alex and I talk memories and moments we remember about him … this is the truth that rings out the loudest … family is what matters most. We are all feeling sadness from this loss, but all I can think of is that it is a grain of sand compared to what Vanessa must going through right now. I am sending all of my love and praying for you, your children and the other families involved in today’s tragic turn of events. The most unfair thing in life is to lose a child and husband on the same day. Vanessa, I pray for your strength and that God guides you each step of the way through this unimaginable heartbreak. To the other families who are suffering from this unthinkable tragedy, may God be with you all. Kobe you meant so much to so many and we will miss you forever. Thank you for your work ethic, your inspiration and your heart. #hero #legend #husband #father 😢🙏🏼💔
Amigos cercanos
Por su parte, Alex Rodríguez también le dedicó una emotiva despedida a Kobe Bryant en sus redes sociales. Confesó que el basquetbolista fue su mentor durante una época difícil de su carrera en el béisbol.
“La gente no lo sabe, pero él era mi entrenador secreto. Me empujó y me motivó, especialmente hacia el final de mi carrera cuando más lo necesitaba”, escribió.
Y agregó: “Él fue un modelo a seguir para mí y millones en todo el mundo”.
My heart hurts so much right now. I still can't wrap my head around this. How can it be? . I learned so much from Kobe Bryant. He was naturally gifted, but had a passion for basketball like no one else I've ever seen. His work ethic was impeccable and his stress on mastering the fundamentals is what elevated him to the player he was. I've never met anyone more focused with a myopic approach. He didn't pursue approval, affirmation or adulation. He pursued excellence and process. He followed my career and would often call to help with my health, daily routine … and would even chime in about hitting techniques. He was a role model to me, and millions around the world. . We met as teenagers. We followed similar paths. We went from high school to the pros and our baby girls grew up together. People don't know this, but he was my secret coach. He pushed me and motivated me, especially toward the end of my career when I needed him most. He was always there. Even after our playing days, he was there for me. He attended @Jlo's last show in Vegas. He appeared on TheCorp podcast. . I last saw him a few months ago. I will remember what he told me about how much he loved Vanessa and his girls, and that he continued to say no to 99 percent of offers, choosing instead to spend as much time with his family as possible. . I will remember his greatness. I will remember his guidance. I will remember his friendship. I will remember that he made me a better person. . His 13-year-old daughter Gianna was following in her Dad’s footsteps. She was kind, smart, caring and going to be a star. . Rest in peace, Kobe. Rest in peace, GiGi. My heart and prayers go out to the Bryant family and the passengers’ families.
