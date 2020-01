Ex piloto de Kobe Bryant: “Volé más de mil horas en ese helicóptero, tenía gran historial de seguridad”

View this post on Instagram

The investigation into the helicopter crash that killed #KobeBryant, his daughter #Gianna and seven others aboard a #SikorskyS76B will probably focus on foggy weather conditions and potential mechanical problems, aviation experts and pilots said Sunday. Visibility in the region was so poor at the time of the crash, which occurred shortly before 10 a.m. in #Calabasas, that the #LosAngeles police and county sheriff’s departments had grounded their helicopters. Bad weather would not necessarily have prevented Bryant’s helicopter from flying, because it should have been equipped with instruments that allow pilots to fly in inclement conditions, experts said. But if not using the instruments, the pilot would have been operating the helicopter under visual flight rules, or #VFR, which require good visibility. An audio recording of an exchange between the pilot and air traffic controllers indicates that he was flying under visual flight rules, but that could not be confirmed Sunday night. At one point, the pilot tells a controller that he is “in VFR at 1,500" feet. Bryant’s helicopter departed #JohnWayneAirport in #OrangeCounty at 9:06 a.m., passed over #BoyleHeights and near #DodgerStadium, then circled #Glendale before crashing in heavy fog, according to publicly available flight records and witness accounts. #KurtDeetz, a former pilot for #IslandExpressHoldingCorp., the company to which the helicopter was registered, told The Times he thought the crash was likelier caused by bad weather than mechanical issues. “The likelihood of a catastrophic twin-engine failure on that aircraft — it just doesn’t happen,” he said. Deetz, who said he logged more than 1,000 hours in the helicopter that crashed Sunday, called its condition “fantastic.” #IslandExpress follows a “very good maintenance program,” he added. The helicopter that carried Bryant and the others was built in 1991 and was designed with twin turboshaft engines and seating capacity for two crew members and 12 passengers. The model, in various iterations, has been flying since the 1970s and is a popular choice among corporate executives, celebrities and others. #TheSavageRoom #Savage