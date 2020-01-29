Vanessa Bryant habló por primera vez tras la muerte de Kobe y su hija
Vanessa hizo público su perfil de Instagram
Tras mantenerse inactiva públicamente desde que Kobe y Gianna Bryant fallecieron en un accidente de helicóptero, Vanessa, viuda del ex basquetbolista, reapareció en Instagram con una foto de los dos familiares que perdió el pasado domingo.
La mujer de ascendencia mexicanaprimero cambió su foto de perfil, que ahora muestra a Kobe y a Gigi abrazándose durante el Juego de Estrellas de la NBA en 2016.
A su vez Vanessa cambió su perfil de privado a público, por lo que miles de usuarios han vuelto a interactuar mediante el botón de "Me Gusta", especialmente en las fotografías donde se aprecia a la leyenda de los Lakers y/o a su segunda hija. Hasta ahora la cuenta tiene más de 3.6 millones de seguidores.
La última publicación en el perfil era del sábado -un día antes del accidente-, y en ella se aprecia a su hija Bianka abriendo el refrigerador. La imagen tiene el "like" de la cuenta de Kobe Bryant.
Sin embargo, en la tarde de este miéroles publicó una fotografía de toda su familia, acompañada del siguiente mensaje:
“Mis niñas y yo queremos agradecer a los millones de personas que nos han mostrado su apoyo y amor durante este horrible momento. Gracias por todas sus oraciones. Definitivamente las necesitamos. Estamos completamente devastadas por la pérdida de mi adorado esposo, Kobe -el asombroso padre de nuestros hijos; y de la hermosa y dulce Gianna- amorosa y maravillada hija, y gran hermana de Natalia, Bianka y Capri. También estamos desatados por las familias que perdieron a sus seres queridos el domingo, y compartimos su pena. No hay palabras suficiente para describir nuestro dolor. Me reconfortan saber que Kobe y Gigi sabían que eran muy amados. Fuimos muy bendecidos de tenerlos en nuestras vidas. Desearía que estuvieran con nosotros por siempre”.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
