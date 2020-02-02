Las bellas parejas de los jugadores del Super Bowl LIV

Son el gran apoyo de las estrellas de la NFL fuera de la cancha

Por Publisport

Los Kansas City Chiefs y San Francisco 49ers se enfrentarán en el Super Bowl LIV por la supremacía de la NFL.

Hard Rock Stadium se convierte en territorio de Chiefs y 49ers

Las chicas de la jornada 4 del Clausura 2020

Los jugadores de ambos equipos estarán apoyados por los cientos de miles de aficionados con los que cuenta, pero también por sus parejas.

Ente las novias y esposas se encuentras modelos, actrices y deportistas. A continuación te presentamos a algunas de las más destacadas:

Brittany Matthews es novia de Pat Mahones, quarterback de los Chiefs. Fue futbolista profesional y ahora es asesora fitness certificada.

View this post on Instagram

YOU DID IT BABE❤️💛 #chiefskingdom

A post shared by Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne) on

Kayla Nicole es novia del tigh end de Kansas City, Travis Kelce. Es presentadora de televisión.

Brooke Schwarts es esposa de Mitchell Schwartz, tackle ofensivo de los Chiefs. Ella es modelo de ropa interior.

View this post on Instagram

LET THE WEEKEND BEGIN #Super Bowl

A post shared by Brooke Lynn (@brooke.lynn.19) on

View this post on Instagram

GAME TIME #chiefskingdom

A post shared by Brooke Lynn (@brooke.lynn.19) on

View this post on Instagram

🌴

A post shared by Brooke Lynn (@brooke.lynn.19) on

Mindy Sittinpretti es la prometida del defensivo Arik Armstead de los 49ers. La mujer de 31 años es doctora pero es conocida como la Mujer Centauro por su figura.

View this post on Instagram

Victory Monday 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

A post shared by Melinda (@mindysttnprty) on

Claire Collete, es novia de George Colette high end de San Francisco.

Stephanie Toilolo. La modelo y actriz es esposa de Levine Toilolo, tight end de los 49ers.

View this post on Instagram

SUPER BOWL LIV BABY!!! Vi, I am busting out the seems of my v’gold pants with happiness for you and this incredible team. Unbelievable! God has taken us on one crazy journey to get to this moment. Although the roads were bumpy at times, i wouldn’t have changed the course one bit. It makes this blessing that much SWEETER!!! To see that big smile on your face is all i ever want. To get to see and be apart of you living out your dreams makes my cup run over. To see God in it ALL is a gift. May we continue to TRUST HIM. And may he let it rain one more celebratory Red & Gold confetti shower upon the #faithful !!! CONGRATULATIONS on being an NFC CHAMP baby, I LOVE YOU MOST! •Mission Miami. 2.2.20 #superbowlliv

A post shared by 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙥𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙚 𝙏𝙤𝙞𝙡𝙤𝙡𝙤 (@steph_toilolo) on

 

NEWSLETTER

Lo Último de en tu correo...

Contenido Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo