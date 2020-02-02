Las bellas parejas de los jugadores del Super Bowl LIV
Son el gran apoyo de las estrellas de la NFL fuera de la cancha
Los Kansas City Chiefs y San Francisco 49ers se enfrentarán en el Super Bowl LIV por la supremacía de la NFL.
Hard Rock Stadium se convierte en territorio de Chiefs y 49ers
Los jugadores de ambos equipos estarán apoyados por los cientos de miles de aficionados con los que cuenta, pero también por sus parejas.
Ente las novias y esposas se encuentras modelos, actrices y deportistas. A continuación te presentamos a algunas de las más destacadas:
Brittany Matthews es novia de Pat Mahones, quarterback de los Chiefs. Fue futbolista profesional y ahora es asesora fitness certificada.
Kayla Nicole es novia del tigh end de Kansas City, Travis Kelce. Es presentadora de televisión.
Woke up next to an AFC champ this morning!!!! ❤️💛 Few things more satisfying than watching the man you love achieve his dreams. Trav, (you’re sitting next to me so don’t make this weird lol) – your dedication, resilience and heart for this game is unmatched. You are truly reaping the fruit of your labor and I’m just thankful I get to witness. I dream bigger because of you baby. One step closer!
“May your coming year be filled with magic, dreams and good madness. I hope you read some fine books and kiss someone who thinks you’re wonderful. And don’t forget to make some art – write or draw or build or sing or live as only you can. I hope somewhere in the next year, you surprise yourself.” 1.1.2020
ayyyoo IG! Starting today, I’ll be posting more vids on my page of my weekly work outs for y’all! Not because I’m a personal trainer or a fitness model, but because I know what it’s like to not be able to afford the luxury of working out with a trainer. Going to the gym solo is tough! Coming up with your own work outs daily is even harder. So this is my free gift to y’all! My hope is that it will help motivate you to stay active, eliminate that gym-timidation, and encourage you to keep living strong annnnndd sexxxaaaayyy. 🤗 #StrongIsSexy
Brooke Schwarts es esposa de Mitchell Schwartz, tackle ofensivo de los Chiefs. Ella es modelo de ropa interior.
Mindy Sittinpretti es la prometida del defensivo Arik Armstead de los 49ers. La mujer de 31 años es doctora pero es conocida como la Mujer Centauro por su figura.
Down three lbs since Monday which I know was simply because I was bloated and holding water after my vacation (normal weight loss should only be 1-2lbs a week to preserve muscle mass…) but feeling good! Posting my #30daychallengewithMindyMD on @mindymd_wellness for those that have been trying to follow I had to go private so I could interact with the folks doing my challenge personally this time around but I will open it back up when the next challenge starts! • • [Leggings @tilyoucollapse]
Claire Collete, es novia de George Colette high end de San Francisco.
One take away from our trip…. G is now convinced we need a cactus wall. 🌵🤦🏻♀️ @solazresortloscabos you are all things beautiful, thank you for treating us so well. 💚 honeymoon Pt. 1 was a dream, I can’t wait to marry you all over again & wear a white dress & stuff in 366 days @gkittle46 😜
Stephanie Toilolo. La modelo y actriz es esposa de Levine Toilolo, tight end de los 49ers.
SUPER BOWL LIV BABY!!! Vi, I am busting out the seems of my v’gold pants with happiness for you and this incredible team. Unbelievable! God has taken us on one crazy journey to get to this moment. Although the roads were bumpy at times, i wouldn’t have changed the course one bit. It makes this blessing that much SWEETER!!! To see that big smile on your face is all i ever want. To get to see and be apart of you living out your dreams makes my cup run over. To see God in it ALL is a gift. May we continue to TRUST HIM. And may he let it rain one more celebratory Red & Gold confetti shower upon the #faithful !!! CONGRATULATIONS on being an NFC CHAMP baby, I LOVE YOU MOST! •Mission Miami. 2.2.20 #superbowlliv
