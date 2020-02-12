VIDEO: Surfista sufre espeluznante accidente ante una ola de 13 metros
Alex Botelho, surfista portugués de 29 años de edad, fue trasladado inmediatamente al hospital, lugar al que llegó inconsciente
El surfista portugués Alex Botelho, sufrió un espeluznante accidente ante una ola de 13 metros de altura, durante su participación en el Tow Surfing Challenge de Nazaré, Portugal.
El deportista de 29 años de edad, y especializado en olas gigantes, se vio superado por una de ellas, quedando inconsciente sobre el agua. Inmediatamente, los rescatistas ingresaron al mar para atender a Botelho.
Pero eso no fue todo. Al momento en que uno de los rescatistas se trasladó en moto para atender al surfista, una ola también arrasó con él, aunque por fortuna lograron salir del mar.
Big Wave Surfer @alex_botelho was involved in a very serious incident during the Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge. He was rushed to the hospital and we now have an update on his condition. Currently, he is stable and conscious. He will stay at the hospital for further evaluation. A heartfelt thank you to the safety and medical teams for their quick response. We are wishing Alex a full and speedy recovery.
Alex Botelho fue trasladado al hospital Santa Maria de Lisboa, lugar al que llegó inconsciente. Aunque, por fortuna, horas después, la Liga Mundial de Surf (WSL, por sus siglas en inglés), informó mediante redes sociales que se encontraba estable.
"Nos complace informar que Alex se mantiene estable. AActualmente está en el hospital bajo estrecha observación durante las próximas 48/72 horas. Todos deseamos a Alex una recuperación completa y rápida", informaron.
We have an update on Alex Botelho's condition. We're happy to report that Alex remains stable. He is currently in the hospital under close observation for the next 48/72 hours. We are all wishing Alex a full and quick recovery. pic.twitter.com/8tlQ9Y1Ce5
— World Surf League (@wsl) February 12, 2020
