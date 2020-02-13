Vanessa Bryant cambia el nombre de la fundación de Kobe Bryant
Vanessa Bryant esposa de Kobe y madre de Gianna, dio a conocer este jueves que el nombre de la fundación que creo el ex basquetbolista de los Lakers cambió su nombre de Mamba Sports Foundation a Mamba&Mambacita Sports Foundation para honrar la memoria de sus dos seres queridos que perdieron la vida el 26 de enero junto con otras siete personas que viajaban en un helicóptero que se cayó en el sur de California.
"Debido a que no existe el # 24 sin el # 2, hemos actualizado Mamba Sports Foundation para que ahora se llame Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. Nuestra misión sigue siendo la misma, y más fuerte que nunca, para brindar oportunidades a los jóvenes a través del deporte. Gracias a todos por la gran cantidad de apoyo y sus amables donaciones hasta la fecha mientras llevamos a cabo el legado de Kobe y 'Gigi"".
"Esperamos empoderar a los atletas jóvenes en un mundo en el que nos dejaron a todos para ayudarnos a dar forma. #Mamba #Mambacita", escribió Vanessa en su cuenta de Instagram.
