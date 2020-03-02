Viuda de Kobe Bryant, “absolutamente devastada” por la difusión de imágenes de las víctimas de accidente
Vanessa Bryant, viuda de Kobe, realizó un llamado a las autoridades para borrar las imágenes, apoyada en la dignidad de los fallecidos y sus familias.
La viuda de Kobe Bryant, Vanessa, se mostró “absolutamente devastada” tras difundirse imágenes de los cuerpos de las víctimas del accidente en el que la estrella de los Lakers, su hija y siete personas más perdieron la vida.
Realizó un llamado a las autoridades a respetar la dignidad de los fallecidos y sus familias.
Según informó Los Angeles Times, un ciudadano afirmó que un agente de policía estaba mostrando imágenes de los cuerpos en un bar de Norwalk.
El mismo diario indicó que los agentes fueron llamados a la disciplina y se les ordenó borrar las imágenes.
El comunicado de Vanessa Bryant
“Nuestra cliente, Vanessa Bryant, está absolutamente devastada por las acusaciones que dicen que los agentes del Departamento del Sheriff del Condado de Lost Hills y el Departamento de Bomberos del Condado de Los Angeles difundieron públicamente fotos del lugar del accidente del helicóptero”, reza el comunicado emitido por la familia.
“Esto era de importancia crítica para ella, ya que deseaba proteger la dignidad de todas las víctimas y sus familias”.
“Es una violación indescriptible de la decencia humana, el respeto y los derechos de privacidad de las víctimas y sus familias”, recalca la nota.
“Exigimos que los responsables de estas supuestas acciones se enfrenten a la disciplina más severa posible y que sus identidades salgan a la luz, para garantizar que las fotos no se divulguen más”.
El accidente de Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant, su hija Gigi y siete personas más murieron en un accidente de helicóptero en Calabasas, California, el pasado 26 de enero.
El grupo se disponía a viajar a un partido de baloncesto.
La retirada estrella de los Lakers, de 41 años, dejó a su viuda y otras tres hijas en la orfandad.
La publicación original de la viuda
CORRECTED: The department at issue is the Los Angeles County Fire Dept (LACoFD) NOT the LAFD KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(repost: BUSINESS WIRE)–Statement From Gary C. Robb, Legal Counsel on Behalf of His Client, Vanessa Bryant: Our client, Vanessa Bryant, is absolutely devastated by allegations that deputies from the Lost Hills Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department publicly disseminated photos from the helicopter crash site. Mrs. Bryant personally went to the Sheriff’s office on January 26th and requested that the area be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers. This was of critical importance to her as she desired to protect the dignity of all the victims, and their families. At that time, Sheriff Alex Villanueva assured us all measures would be put in place to protect the families’ privacy, and it is our understanding that he has worked hard to honor those requests. First responders should be trustworthy. It is inexcusable and deplorable that some deputies from the Lost Hills Sheriff’s substation, other surrounding substations and LACOFD would allegedly breach their duty. This is an unspeakable violation of human decency, respect, and of the privacy rights of the victims and their families. We are demanding that those responsible for these alleged actions face the harshest possible discipline, and that their identities be brought to light, to ensure that the photos are not further disseminated. We are requesting an Internal Affairs investigation of these alleged incidents. Mrs. Bryant is grateful to the individual who filed an online complaint exposing these acts of injustice, and for the choice to protect human dignity. We ask that anyone else who has information as to the facts underlying these alleged grievous and shameful incidents contact our office at 816–474-8080 or email via www.robbrobb.com
