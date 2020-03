WWE no renueva a Matt Hardy y es agente libre

View this post on Instagram

"Everyone wants an Argentina, a place where the slate is wiped clean. But the truth is Argentina, is just Argentina. No matter where we go we take ourselves and our damage, with us. So is home the place we run to, or is it the place we run from? Only to hide out in places where we're accepted, unconditionally, places that feel more like home to us. Because we can finally be who we are…" Dexter Morgan