Golfista Paige Spiranac denuncia que fue discriminada por su escote

Episode 3 of my podcast @playingaroundpodcast is out! I went back and forth on which picture to post for this because well this was a really hard episode for me to talk about. It’s all about my nude picture that has been shared around and is on the internet. I decided to pick this picture because I think people see how I am online with this sexy, fun image that I portray and would assume a nude picture to me is nothing. But there’s a distinct difference, one picture I posted, the other I didn’t give consent to be shared. It was a huge invasion of my privacy and I’ve been harassed and black mailed over it for the past 4 years. I’m now owning the nude picture and I feel so much better to have talked about it! Really hope you give it a listen. You can find the podcast anywhere that you listen to your podcasts😌