Golfista Paige Spiranac denuncia que fue discriminada por su escote
La estadounidense quiso donar unos palos de golf pero no se los aceptaron
La golfista Paige Spiranac denunció que fue discriminada en un evento benéfico por su físico y su forma de vestir.
La estadounidense relató en su podcast ‘Playing a round with Paige Rennee’ que quiso participar donando unos palos de golf pero que la rechazaron por su escote.
“Quería ayudar a una organización benéfica y quería regalarles palos de golf. Su respuesta fue: ‘nos encantaría pero por la forma en que los miembros de nuestra junta te ven, no puedes ayudar’”, contó Spiranac.
Episode 3 of my podcast @playingaroundpodcast is out! I went back and forth on which picture to post for this because well this was a really hard episode for me to talk about. It’s all about my nude picture that has been shared around and is on the internet. I decided to pick this picture because I think people see how I am online with this sexy, fun image that I portray and would assume a nude picture to me is nothing. But there’s a distinct difference, one picture I posted, the other I didn’t give consent to be shared. It was a huge invasion of my privacy and I’ve been harassed and black mailed over it for the past 4 years. I’m now owning the nude picture and I feel so much better to have talked about it! Really hope you give it a listen. You can find the podcast anywhere that you listen to your podcasts😌
Desde su incursión en el golf, Paige ha combatido la descriminación y el seximo. “El golf es elitista, es sofocante, es exclusivo y lo odio porque no soy eso y nunca fui bienvenida y todavía no soy bienvenida en él. El golf es el peor lugar para mí porque soy exactamente lo contrario de todo lo que un golfista debería ser”, dijo.
I get out of sync in my swing a lot. My hips spin out, my arms lag behind and I feel stuck. One thing I’m working on is feeling like my back stays to the target a second longer. Something so small can make a big difference! Also I’ll be at the @thegenesisinv! Will any of you be out there? If not, no worries you can follow along on my stories🤗
La golfista de 26 años indicó que ella siempre ha sido diferente pero el golf no es así. “No soy refinada. Soy cruda y real y me pongo lo que quiero. Siempre he sido muy diferente y el golf no es así”, agregó.
Smiling because 2019 is finally over! It kinda sucked but I learned so much. Want to thank you all for another year of support and being so wonderful. You all make me smile so big everyday❤️ Really excited for 2020! And be on the look out for a fun giveaway I’m doing with @myrtlebeachgolf soon😬 We are going to start the year off right! 🙌🏻
