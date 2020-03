¿Quién es la comentarista de ESPN que tiene coronavirus?

View this post on Instagram

People may call her the “LeBron James of the broadcasting field” but… I call her just the Doris Burke of the broadcasting field. She has trumped the field dominated by men & former players. From the Jersey Shore to being the first woman to announce a Big East men’s basketball game on tv, first woman to call a New York Knicks game on tv or radio, the first woman to be a full-time NBA analyst on national television. She paved the way. 🐐🐐 My favorite broadcaster is definitely Doris Burke.