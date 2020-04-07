Paige Spiranac practica el golf con sus senos

Muchos deportistas están sufriendo durante el confinamiento, provocado por el coronavirus, debido a que no pueden entrenar como se debe; sin embargo, algunos de ellos se la han ingeniado para seguir practicando su deporte, tal y como lo demostró la golfista Paige Spiranac.
La estadounidense compartió en su cuenta de Instagram cómo practica tiros con el putter, dentro de su casa. “Me encanta el putting porque se trata de sentir y confiar. No hay una forma correcta o incorrecta de agarrar el putter… ¡Aquí están algunas de mis favoritas! Avísame si me olvidé alguna”, dijo.
Spiranac dejó en claro que no hay una forma incorrecta de agarrar el putter. Además realizar tiros convencionales, también hizo uno con sus senos, otro entre sus piernas y uno con la ayuda de su perro.
“Solo quiero seguir publicando contenido realmente alegre para las personas durante este tiempo, y tratar de ser una luz positiva para ellos porque sé lo difícil que puede ser. Cualquier cosa que pueda distraer a la gente de lo que está sucediendo porque da mucho miedo”, declaró al New York The Post.
Si bien Paige Spiranac ya no juega profesionalmente, es una influencer en redes sociales y cuenta con su propio podcast: ‘Playing a Round’.
How are you feeling about golf courses still being open? Edit-I can’t believe I even have to say this but I’m not condoning going out and infecting other people. I’m taking this very seriously and so should you. Be safe, wash your hands, and self quarantine. I simply asked a question because golf courses are still open where I live.
Episode 3 of my podcast @playingaroundpodcast is out! I went back and forth on which picture to post for this because well this was a really hard episode for me to talk about. It’s all about my nude picture that has been shared around and is on the internet. I decided to pick this picture because I think people see how I am online with this sexy, fun image that I portray and would assume a nude picture to me is nothing. But there’s a distinct difference, one picture I posted, the other I didn’t give consent to be shared. It was a huge invasion of my privacy and I’ve been harassed and black mailed over it for the past 4 years. I’m now owning the nude picture and I feel so much better to have talked about it! Really hope you give it a listen. You can find the podcast anywhere that you listen to your podcasts😌
Had a great week out at the @thegenesisinv! Started out at the pro am and spent the rest of the time watching some awesome golf! Hope you all enjoyed the social coverage. And yes I fell in love with the @genesis_usa cars this week haha. My favorite was the #GV80 but had fun driving the #G80! #genesisusa #genesisinvitational #ad
