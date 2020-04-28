Ronda Rousey realiza cosplay de Sonya Blade

View this post on Instagram

Get ready for @mortalkombat #kombatforakause on @facebookgaming!!! Thanks to @aliciamariebody I’m going to cosplay as #SonyaBlade while playing as Sonya Blade!! @uncagedgamez who just won the Kontent Kreators tournament is gunna be my coach! Check the link in my bio to watch the battle for Earthrealm – all proceeds go to @who to fight COVID-19!! (And yes, the crumpled up pink panties on the floor are part of the cosplay, this is how I imagine Sonya’s room actually looks, she leaves cotton panties like bread crumbs around her house like I do😂)