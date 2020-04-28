Ronda Rousey realiza cosplay de Sonya Blade

En el marco de un reciente torneo benéfico de Mortal Kombat 11, la luchadora Ronda Rousey hizo un cosplay de Sonya Blade, personaje del videojuego de peleas.
Hija de Julio César Chávez deslumbra en Instagram durante la cuarentena
Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio se cancelarán si no esta controlado el coronavirus
El cosplay fue compartido por Rousey en su cuenta de Instagram, y aunque su atuendo parece más del tipo militar que el de policía que utiliza Sonya, hizo un buen trabajo incluyendo cómo se quita el sombrero al estilo del personaje virtual.
View this post on Instagram
Get ready for @mortalkombat #kombatforakause on @facebookgaming!!! Thanks to @aliciamariebody I’m going to cosplay as #SonyaBlade while playing as Sonya Blade!! @uncagedgamez who just won the Kontent Kreators tournament is gunna be my coach! Check the link in my bio to watch the battle for Earthrealm – all proceeds go to @who to fight COVID-19!! (And yes, the crumpled up pink panties on the floor are part of the cosplay, this is how I imagine Sonya’s room actually looks, she leaves cotton panties like bread crumbs around her house like I do😂)
Cabe recordar que la ex campeona de UFC y que también fue luchadora en la WWE da voz a Sony Blade en Mortal Kombat 11, aunque poco después del lanzamiento del juego recibió una oleada de duras críticas por su desempeño, sobre todo por la falta de emoción en sus líneas.
Por cierto, el torneo benéfico fue Kombat for a Kause que reunió a jugadores profesionales, celebridades y creadores de contenido para reunir fondos para combatir el Covid-19.
View this post on Instagram
The #BaddestStreamOnThePlanet @youtube recap is here to make your day! We laugh, we cry, we eat pickles, we cosplay, we donate to charity, we cover myself in hair clips and much more for over 4 hours on our longest stream yet! @thisisbabe also does a hair tutorial on how to recreate Aloy’s hair from @guerrillagames’ #HorizonZeroDawn!! (we didn’t have beads so we used metal wire instead – shout out to @sarahloganwwe and her similarly awesome hair💇🏽♀️) check the link in my bio to celebrate #InternationalWomensDay with us!! And look out for our next @facebookgaming live stream where we play Friday the 13th ON #FridayThe13th!!! #StayRowdy my friends! 📸 @kyle_nilges_dp
View this post on Instagram
At 11 years old I bowed onto my first mat in a @mizunonorthamerica judo gi. Since then I’ve tried every other brand on earth but nothing came close to the quality and attention to detail of mizuno. I ended up competing in two Olympics, retiring the sport as a World and Olympic medalist, and bowed out of my last competition in a mizuno judo gi. Then I started training in mma, I spent stints living in my car and scraping by just trying to afford equipment to train. In judo Mizuno was my first sponsor, supplying me judo gis for my Olympic run. And when I was as my my most desperate struggling to find anyone to take a moment out of their day to train me, Mizuno sent me the best long distance running shoes on earth to train in. I put those shoes on and trained my heart out, those mizuno never wore out – by the time I left mma and the most dominant title run in UFC history behind me – my mom stole my old Mizuno’s and still wear them almost every day. When I made the transition to WWE I was sent a box of must have been every wrestling shoe on earth in my size. Nothing fit right. Coming from swimming, judo, and mma I’d never had to wear shoes to compete, there wasn’t a shoe on earth that let me grip the ground and move as well as my bare feet – until Mizuno. Suddenly lacing up my boots was a ritual I could never do without. This is the first sponsorship I actively perused, and I’m so excited to announce I’m not just a Mizuno fan, but now a partner. Together we’re going to take training to a whole new level. Look for big things, new innovations, and a fresh perspective in sports and fitness coming soon! We’re just getting started! check the link in my bio for the latest Mizuno training apparel😁👍🏼 #MizunoFamily #MizunoTraining #ReachBeyond #NGWSD
View this post on Instagram
Thank you everyone who helped create our #SonyaBlade look for #eliminationchamber! Fight gear: @alejandrostylist @alejandrocollection Hair: @thisisbabe Makeup: @heeezooo Boots: @mizunoeurope customized by @alejandrostylist Gloves: @nazoboxing @gfc_diamond Hat: @melin Pic: @kimberlasskick Sonya Blade: @mortalkombat
NEWSLETTER
Lo Último de en tu correo...