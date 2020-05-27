Atletas muestran indignación tras muerte de George Floyd
Personajes como LeBron James, Jon Jones, Stephen Curry, entre otros enviaron mensajes en redes sociales repudiando la brutalidad policiaca
Gran indignación ha provocado los recientes hechos donde se volvió a registrar un exceso de violencia por parte de la policía con un afroamericano en los Estados Unidos.
"I CAN'T BREATHE": Video shows George Floyd, a black man that police say was a possible "forgery" suspect, pleading with Minneapolis cops for air as they press a knee into his neck. Floyd loses consciousness and later dies.
Click here for the full video: https://t.co/gD3hBFhbgL pic.twitter.com/h5SabBHR7M
— CBS News (@CBSNews) May 26, 2020
George Floyd fue acusado de falsificación y al resistirse al arresto, cuatro policías de Minneapolis, Minnesota lo amagaron de forma excesiva, de hecho uno de ellos le puso la rodilla en el cuello ante las súplicas de George de que no podía respirar.
Officer with his prize kill. Will the government tell the world this is OK? pic.twitter.com/THcF3lSQai
— Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 27, 2020
Floyd falleció poco después del arresto y las imágenes se han vuelto virales en redes sociales.
Former NBA Superstar Stephen Jackson Reacts To Fatal Arrest of Twin George Floyd 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/KoyiCOgSD7
— Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) May 27, 2020
Personalidades del deporte han reprobado el acto y en redes sociales han manifestado su inconformidad con la manera excesiva en que Floyd fue tratado.
George Floyd was clearly murdered by a Minneapolis police officer. How many times do we have to see black men killed on national television? This has been going on for entirely too long. We need to start seeing black people as human beings and not animals on the street.
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 27, 2020
LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Jon Jones, entre otros, han enviado mensajes en sus cuentas personales exigiendo justicia.
View this post on Instagram
GEORGE FLOYD If this image doesn’t disturb you and piss you off, then idk. I’ve seen a lot of people speak up and try to articulate how fed up and angry they are. All good and well but it’s the same same same reality we live in. George Floyd. George Floyd. George has a family. George didn’t deserve to die. George pleaded for help and was just straight up ignored, which speaks loud and clear that his black life didn’t matter. George was murdered. George wasn’t human to that cop that slowly and purposefully took his life away. #georgefloyd
My stomach hurting still today. Makes me scared to raise a young black man in today’s world man. Smh
— Davante Adams (@tae15adams) May 28, 2020
VIDEO: @JJWatt on the death of #GeorgeFloyd
“I’ve seen the video and I think it’s disgusting…I don’t understand how that situation can’t be remedied in a way that doesn’t end in his death…” pic.twitter.com/jOGGYQFdcJ
— Ari Alexander (@KPRC2Ari) May 27, 2020
