Atletas muestran indignación tras muerte de George Floyd

Gran indignación ha provocado los recientes hechos donde se volvió a registrar un exceso de violencia por parte de la policía con un afroamericano en los Estados Unidos.

"I CAN'T BREATHE": Video shows George Floyd, a black man that police say was a possible "forgery" suspect, pleading with Minneapolis cops for air as they press a knee into his neck. Floyd loses consciousness and later dies.

Click here for the full video: https://t.co/gD3hBFhbgL pic.twitter.com/h5SabBHR7M

— CBS News (@CBSNews) May 26, 2020