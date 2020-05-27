Atletas muestran indignación tras muerte de George Floyd

Personajes como LeBron James, Jon Jones, Stephen Curry, entre otros enviaron mensajes en redes sociales repudiando la brutalidad policiaca

Por Sergio Meléndez

Gran indignación ha provocado los recientes hechos donde se volvió a registrar un exceso de violencia por parte de la policía con un afroamericano en los Estados Unidos.

George Floyd fue acusado de falsificación y al resistirse al arresto, cuatro policías de Minneapolis, Minnesota lo amagaron de forma excesiva, de hecho uno de ellos le puso la rodilla en el cuello ante las súplicas de George de que no podía respirar.

Floyd falleció poco después del arresto y las imágenes se han vuelto virales en redes sociales.

Personalidades del deporte han reprobado el acto y en redes sociales han manifestado su inconformidad con la manera excesiva en que Floyd fue tratado.

LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Jon Jones, entre otros, han enviado mensajes en sus cuentas personales exigiendo justicia.

View this post on Instagram

Enough! #icantbreathe

A post shared by Charles Oakley (@therealoak34) on

View this post on Instagram

#JusticeForFloyd

A post shared by Enes Kanter (@eneskanter11) on

