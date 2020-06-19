Lewis Hamilton, con el corazón roto tras muerte de su perrita
El piloto británico expresó su tristeza mediante redes sociales, tras la muerte de 'Coco', su fiel mascota
Lewis Hamilton, piloto de la Fórmula 1, compartió mediante redes sociales la triste noticia de la muerte de Coco, su perrita. Hecho que dejó al elemento de Mercedes con el "corazón roto", así lo expresó a través de un texto.
"Mi hermosa niña Coco murió en casa con la familia a su lado. Su pequeño corazón cedió, creemos que fue un ataque al corazón. Traté de revivirla, pero fue inútil. Había tenido el mejor día, el más feliz de lo que no había visto en mucho tiempo. Era muy especial, nació con tantos problemas y, me siento muy afortunado de haberla adoptado", escribió el piloto británico.
"Extrañaré sus ronquidos y lo feliz que siempre estuvo de verme. Tenía sólo seis años, sana y feliz. Mi corazón está roto, pero espero que esté en un lugar mejor, con mi tía Diane. Quería compartir con ustedes y agradecer a quienes la amaron y cuidaron", concluyó el seis veces campeón de la Fórmula 1.
Last night at around 9pm, my beautiful little girl Coco died at home with the family by her side. Her little heart gave in, we think it was a heart attack. I tried to revive her but it was no use. She’d had the best day, happier than I’d seen her in a long time. She was such a special dog, born with so many problems and I feel so lucky to have adopted her. Her breeder said she was going to have to put her down as she wouldn’t be able to afford all the things she would need to survive, she went through a lot to become the bouncy, lazy loving dog she was. On her last day, we shared a special moment playing together which I will never forget. I will miss her snoring and how happy she was always to see me. She was only 6, healthy and happy. Naturally, my heart is broken but i hope she’s in a better place with my Aunty Diane. Wanted to share with you and thank those of you who loved and cared for her. #coco #restinpeace
Y es que Lewis Hamilton es un fiel defensor de los animales. Incluso, siempre que puede apoya a distintas organizaciones y manda mensajes para crear conciencia a la sociedad.
