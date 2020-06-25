Conoce a Thomas Beattie, el futbolista inglés que se declaró gay

El ex jugador inglés formó parte de las fuerzas básicas del Hull City

Por Publisport

Luego de dejar el futbol profesional, el ex jugador inglés Thomas Beattie dio a conocer que es homosexual a través de un mensaje que compartió en su cuenta oficial de Instagram.

El atleta de 33 años fue canterano del Hull City y tuvo una carrera profesional en Estados Unidos, Canadá y Singapur. Se trata del primer futbolista inglés en declararse abiertamente gay en los últimos 30 años. Justin Fashanu lo había hecho anteriormente en 1990.

“Es hora de compartir algo muy personal para mí. Es más fácil sentarse en silencio, pero el verdadero desafío es hablar y para mí es hora de vivir mi verdad y, con suerte, afectar el cambio de alguna manera. Soy un hermano, un hijo, un amigo y soy gay. Me tomó mucho tiempo aceptar quién soy y espero que sea un poco más fácil para la próxima generación. Gracias a todos los que me han apoyado a través de este proceso y el viaje por venir, les agradezco”, escribió.

