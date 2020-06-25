Conoce a Thomas Beattie, el futbolista inglés que se declaró gay
El ex jugador inglés formó parte de las fuerzas básicas del Hull City
Luego de dejar el futbol profesional, el ex jugador inglés Thomas Beattie dio a conocer que es homosexual a través de un mensaje que compartió en su cuenta oficial de Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Can’t wait to be able to travel again! We travel not to escape life but for life to not escape us, in the midst of a tough period I’m thankful to have been home bound in a privileged country like Singapore, for which I’m grateful. The next time I get on a plane, I’ll be accompanied by my @taylorfinegoods backpacks, functionality with urban style @tfgtraveling . . . Checkout with “redflag20” for 20% on their website #tfgtraveling #tfgsg #tfgarmy
El atleta de 33 años fue canterano del Hull City y tuvo una carrera profesional en Estados Unidos, Canadá y Singapur. Se trata del primer futbolista inglés en declararse abiertamente gay en los últimos 30 años. Justin Fashanu lo había hecho anteriormente en 1990.
View this post on Instagram
Locked down and locked in 🧠 getting the work in one way or another! 🚲Attitude and mentality is everything! This ain’t easy, but choosing to look at it as being ‘ kept safe ‘ rather than locked up is keeping me going ⌚️Polar Vantage Titan #Singapore #stayhome #staysafe #polar
“Es hora de compartir algo muy personal para mí. Es más fácil sentarse en silencio, pero el verdadero desafío es hablar y para mí es hora de vivir mi verdad y, con suerte, afectar el cambio de alguna manera. Soy un hermano, un hijo, un amigo y soy gay. Me tomó mucho tiempo aceptar quién soy y espero que sea un poco más fácil para la próxima generación. Gracias a todos los que me han apoyado a través de este proceso y el viaje por venir, les agradezco”, escribió.
View this post on Instagram
Quarantine Sundays ☀️ refocusing and reconnecting with people that are most important in times like these. So blessed to be isolating in a place like SINGAPORE, I know there are many parts of the world that aren’t as fortunate and my heart goes out to everyone effected by this virus. I hope wherever you are you are safe and staying home whilst this storm passes! 🙏🏻 #perspective #singapore
LO MÁS VISTO EN PUBLIMETRO TV
Hospitalizan al ‘Manos de Piedra’ Durán por cuadro viral
Su hijo Robin dio a conocer la noticia y él y su familia esperan que no sea Covid-19
NEWSLETTER
Lo Último de en tu correo...