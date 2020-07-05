Peleadora de MMA vende sus fotos y video íntimas por el coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

The passion and love I have for my sport has brought me the most beautiful moments, but unfortunately also the greatest depth. 😢😢😢 – – This Covid-19 period and the fact that our Belgian government simply does not support me at all is turning my life around. I dream of restarting my team @lynxmma soon again so that all our youth can get back to work, but unfortunately some financial setbacks will have to be dealt with first … yet, I hope that both my Lynx- team members and I will be walking back to the octagon in 2021. – – #mma #wmma #lynxmma #fighters #setback #corona #wewillbeback #hope #future