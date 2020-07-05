Peleadora de MMA vende sus fotos y video íntimas por el coronavirus
La belga es madre de cinco hijos
Cindy Dandois es una peleadora artes marciales mixtas (MMA por sus siglas en inglés); sin embargo, debido a la pandemia del coronavirus incursionó en la creación de contenidos para adultos para soportar la crisis financiera.
La belga de 35 años ha peleado en la UFC, Rizin Fighting Federation, FC, Bellator MMX y Professional Fighter League (PFL), de acuerdo con información del diario La Afición.
Lamentablemente para ella sus peleas se suspendieron por la crisis sanitaria y tuvo que cerrar su gimnasio, que eventualmente perdió, por lo que decidió abrir su propia página en la plataforma OnlyFans.
“Perdí mi gimnasio durante este confinamiento por el coronavirus. Sin ayuda de nuestro gobierno y con mis peleas canceladas, me ha dejado con grandes problemas financieros. Por lo que decidí entrar a OnlyFans para poder recolectar dinero y reabrir el gimnasio”, señaló en redes sociales.
I lost my gym during this Covid-lockdown, no help from our gouvernement and fights cancelled,… leaving me with big financial problems. I descided to make an Only Fans so I can collect the money to re-open the gym and give the youngsters their home back. https://t.co/MrlSr9hLLv pic.twitter.com/2OwRACfyMt
— Cindy Dandois (@DandoisCindy) June 28, 2020
OnlyFans es una plataforma en la que los usuarios se suscriben mensualmente y reciben material, que no está en sus redes sociales tradicionales, por parte de los creadores de contenido. Se ha vuelto muy popular para la venta de imágenes y videos sexuales. Cindy Dandois cobra 15.99 dólares por mes.
View this post on Instagram
The passion and love I have for my sport has brought me the most beautiful moments, but unfortunately also the greatest depth. 😢😢😢 – – This Covid-19 period and the fact that our Belgian government simply does not support me at all is turning my life around. I dream of restarting my team @lynxmma soon again so that all our youth can get back to work, but unfortunately some financial setbacks will have to be dealt with first … yet, I hope that both my Lynx- team members and I will be walking back to the octagon in 2021. – – #mma #wmma #lynxmma #fighters #setback #corona #wewillbeback #hope #future
View this post on Instagram
Proud being a @pflmma athlete… Due to the corona virus 🦠 situation the season will be postponed but I am blessed to have a home between these amazing world class athletes! 🇧🇪 – – – #pfl #dandois #battlecat #mma #wmma #lightweight #fighter #usa #belgium #belgianathlete #corona #postponed #stillblessed #home #femaleathlete #healthy #pfl #profightleague
View this post on Instagram
Happy international women’s day from me to all other fellow strong females out there😻😻😻 – – – #mma #wmma #tigonsports #biggloves #fighter #femalefighter #strong #independentwoman #internationalwomensday #blessed #supermom #coach #teacher #model #woman #singlebutstrong #allthesingleladies #blackandwhitephotography
View this post on Instagram
A sky full of ⭐️⭐️⭐️and he only had 👀 for her! ❤️ – – Wisdom: If you love somebody, let them go, for if they return, they were always yours. If they don't, they never were. Let there be spaces in your togetherness, And let the winds of the heavens dance between you. Love one another but make not a bond of love: Let it rather be a moving sea between the shores of your souls. – – – #gibran #poetry #poems #love #blackandwhitephotography #blackandwhite #mma #wmma #fighter #lover #supermom #emotionalthoughts #therapy #workinprogress #wisdom #ilovepoetry #reading #thinking #khalilgibran #quotes #wise #hope #life
View this post on Instagram
Guess I am going to be still the “single” mom this Valentine… 😑 – It’s ok… “My flaws will be perfect for the heart that's meant to love me.” – … 💖 – – #angel #single #singlemom #flaws #valentine #guessitiswhatitis #mma #wmma #blonde #flower #inked #tattoo #disneytattoo #cattattoo #photography #fighter #oneday #love #stillblessed #brokenheart #blondeangel #independentwoman #hope #future #maybenextyear #flaws #notperfect #me #nodate #spendingwithkids #wings – – 📸 @ma_jader
View this post on Instagram
I fell down, but I did not crumble… 👊🏻 – I am here! … still doing what I love… and guess what, I might have to slow down sometimes, but I am still here. – – Fighting in Greece 🇬🇷🇬🇷🇬🇷with my babygirl @loladandoispapadatos by my side, I am going to enjoy this journey, and when I am done… I will be still with my daughter in her corner. – This is going to be fight nr.21 for me… and fight nr.3 for my babygirl. I am a veteran in this sport, and my girl will be the future! 🔥 – Let’s start 2020 positive! ❤️ – – #mma #wmma #kidsmma #battlekids #lynxmma #fightfamily #proud #mother #sidebyside #thepast #thepresent #thefuture #blessed #believe #love #thankyougod #featherweight #happy
