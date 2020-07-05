Peleadora de MMA vende sus fotos y video íntimas por el coronavirus

La belga es madre de cinco hijos

Por Cesar Martinez

Cindy Dandois es una peleadora artes marciales mixtas (MMA por sus siglas en inglés); sin embargo, debido a la pandemia del coronavirus incursionó en la creación de contenidos para adultos para soportar la crisis financiera.

La belga de 35 años ha peleado en la UFC, Rizin Fighting Federation, FC, Bellator MMX y Professional Fighter League (PFL), de acuerdo con información del diario La Afición.

Lamentablemente para ella sus peleas se suspendieron por la crisis sanitaria y tuvo que cerrar su gimnasio, que eventualmente perdió, por lo que decidió abrir su propia página en la plataforma OnlyFans.

“Perdí mi gimnasio durante este confinamiento por el coronavirus. Sin ayuda de nuestro gobierno y con mis peleas canceladas, me ha dejado con grandes problemas financieros. Por lo que decidí entrar a OnlyFans para poder recolectar dinero y reabrir el gimnasio”, señaló en redes sociales.

OnlyFans es una plataforma en la que los usuarios se suscriben mensualmente y reciben material, que no está en sus redes sociales tradicionales, por parte de los creadores de contenido. Se ha vuelto muy popular para la venta de imágenes y videos sexuales. Cindy Dandois cobra 15.99 dólares por mes.

View this post on Instagram

After work selfie 🐞🐞🐞

A post shared by Cindy Battlecat Dandois (@dandoiscindy) on

View this post on Instagram

I fell down, but I did not crumble… 👊🏻 – I am here! … still doing what I love… and guess what, I might have to slow down sometimes, but I am still here. – – Fighting in Greece 🇬🇷🇬🇷🇬🇷with my babygirl @loladandoispapadatos by my side, I am going to enjoy this journey, and when I am done… I will be still with my daughter in her corner. – This is going to be fight nr.21 for me… and fight nr.3 for my babygirl. I am a veteran in this sport, and my girl will be the future! 🔥 – Let’s start 2020 positive! ❤️ – – #mma #wmma #kidsmma #battlekids #lynxmma #fightfamily #proud #mother #sidebyside #thepast #thepresent #thefuture #blessed #believe #love #thankyougod #featherweight #happy

A post shared by Cindy Battlecat Dandois (@dandoiscindy) on

