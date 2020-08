La Montaña es el hombre más fuerte de Islandia por décimo año consecutivo

View this post on Instagram

Iceland’s Strongest Man for the 10th consecutive year. 6 events, 6 wins. Great way to finish my strongman career. Now a different journey starts and I’m super excited. It’s been a great time in the sport of strongman but I’ve decided that I’m going to take a long break from the sport. Maybe I’ll never return but never say never right. I’m still only 31 years old and could come back in few years if my heart wants it! Right now my heart tells me that I need to be healthy for my family and do what’s best for them! Thanks to you all for your support over the years. I appreciate you all! ❤️🙌🏼💪🏼. Also a massive thank you to the sponsors of this show- @roguefitness @reignbodyfuel @transparentlabs @sbdapparel @kindafitkindafat_apparel