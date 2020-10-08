VIDEO: Aparatoso accidente a más de 400 km/hr ¡y la piloto salió ilesa!

View this post on Instagram

🙏🏽 God is good 🙏🏽. Would just like to express a couple incredibly massive Thank You’s after Sunday’s E2 eliminations ‘action’…. to everyone involved in the canopy design process and evolution of high speed safety initiatives, thank you. My DSR guys spend as much time and effort on keeping me safe as they do performance, and me walking away from this accident on Sunday couldn’t speak higher volumes of that.. So it doesn’t look like I was in the air very long, but for the half hour of time I was… I had 2 thoughts… “I am flying through the air, this is not good” – Ricky Bobby, followed by a prayer of “Good God please don’t let this hurt hurt”… then the chute hit and I had a real nice acrobatic landing 👌🏾 ahhh it’s my story ima tell it how I want. In all seriousness though, Thank you all of #TF4, (with a special highlight on Scott Okuhara, my cockpit/boxoffice safety guru) Joe Fitzpatrick, Dan Murphy, and all of the @shoeracing fab shop guys. And to all of our family, friends, teammates, and fans who reached out, thank you… it means a lotttt. As for moving forward… the team has already been back reverse engineering it out and prepping hard with a new car for Dallas as we continue to chase down this Championship! #carstoreup #imalright #ThankfulFansAreToo #blessed #tobesore #notgone #MidWestNats #MidAirNats #awkwardlaughterftw 📸 @garynastasephotos