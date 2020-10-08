VIDEO: Aparatoso accidente a más de 400 km/hr ¡y la piloto salió ilesa!
El coche de Leah Pruett se partió por la mitad durante el incidente, que ocurrió en el inicio de la carrera en la National Hot Rod Association
¡Volvió a nacer!. La piloto Leah Pruett vivió un milagro después de sufrir un aparatoso accidente a más de 420 kilómetros por hora durante una carrera.
Durante la segunda ronda de eliminaciones en MoparExpress Lane NHRA Midwest Nationals en Madison, Illinois se vio el fuerte accidente en donde parte del bólido salió por el aire ante la sorpresa de los asistentes.
Pruett salió del coche por sus propios medios con sólo algunas contusiones a pesar de lo aparatoso del accidente.
Thank god that @LeahPruett_TF is ok after this. This has happened a few times in Top Fuel before but it's just as terrifying every time. #NHRA pic.twitter.com/2YID1xmPh0
— Keith Sherman (@Shermanator_15) October 4, 2020
"Tuve dos pensamientos: ‘Estoy volando por el aire, esto no es bueno’. Seguid por una oración de: ‘Dios mío, por favor no dejes que esto duela’. Entonces el paracaídas abrió y tuve un aterrizaje acrobático realmente agradable. ¡Es mi historia! Voy a contarla como quiero”, explicó en la entrevista posterior de la carrera.
🙏🏽 God is good 🙏🏽. Would just like to express a couple incredibly massive Thank You’s after Sunday’s E2 eliminations ‘action’…. to everyone involved in the canopy design process and evolution of high speed safety initiatives, thank you. My DSR guys spend as much time and effort on keeping me safe as they do performance, and me walking away from this accident on Sunday couldn’t speak higher volumes of that.. So it doesn’t look like I was in the air very long, but for the half hour of time I was… I had 2 thoughts… “I am flying through the air, this is not good” – Ricky Bobby, followed by a prayer of “Good God please don’t let this hurt hurt”… then the chute hit and I had a real nice acrobatic landing 👌🏾 ahhh it’s my story ima tell it how I want. In all seriousness though, Thank you all of #TF4, (with a special highlight on Scott Okuhara, my cockpit/boxoffice safety guru) Joe Fitzpatrick, Dan Murphy, and all of the @shoeracing fab shop guys. And to all of our family, friends, teammates, and fans who reached out, thank you… it means a lotttt. As for moving forward… the team has already been back reverse engineering it out and prepping hard with a new car for Dallas as we continue to chase down this Championship! #carstoreup #imalright #ThankfulFansAreToo #blessed #tobesore #notgone #MidWestNats #MidAirNats #awkwardlaughterftw 📸 @garynastasephotos
“Gracias a todos por todo su amor y preocupación. Estoy agradecido de decir que estoy a salvo y muy bien”, compartió en su Twitter.
2020 is a wild ride. Thank you everyone for all your love and concern. I'm grateful to say that I'm safe and very much okay after that round two rodeo. #MidwestNats @OfficialMOPAR @shoeracing @NHRA pic.twitter.com/GunnBbyyej
— Leah Pruett (@LeahPruett_TF) October 4, 2020
La National Hot Rod Association en el circuito World Wide Technology Raceway es considerada la carrera "más rápida del mundo", ya que los autos pueden alcanzar una velocidad de hasta 500 kilómetros por hora.
