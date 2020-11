Gervonta Davis aclara el cambio de guantes en su pelea ante Santa Cruz

View this post on Instagram

THE COMISSION SIGNED OFF ON THE GRANT GLOVES THAT TANK WAS WARMING UP TO BUT TANK COMES OUT IN WINNING GLOVES MINS BEFORE THE FIGHT!! WHICH ALSO THE COMMISSION SIGNED OFF TO. THE TEXAS COMMISSION HAS ALWAYS BEEN SUSPECT IN BOXING. I NEED AN EXPLANATION WHY HE SWITCH GLOVES MINS BEFORE THE FIGHT. LETS NOT FORGET TANK BEEN USING GRANT GLOVES IN MOST OF HIS FIGHTS. WHY MAKE THE SWITCH TO WINNING GLOVES MINS BEFORE THE FIGHT?! #LeoSantaCruz __________________________________________________ Like 👍🏽 , Comment 🗣, Tag your friends 🥊 __________________________________________________ #FloydMayweather #ConorMcGregor #MannyPacquiao #Canelo #RyanGarcia #GervontaDavis #Boxeo #Boxing #DannyGarcia #JermallCharlo #TeoFimoLopez #TerenceCrawford #LalosBoxing #BoxingHype #BoxeoMexicano #Usyk #AnthonyJoshua #LeoSantacruz #JermellCharlo #ErrolSpencejr #UsykChisora #LeoSantaCruz #InoueMoloney #TysonFury #DavisSantaCruz #WorldStar #ExplorePage #TheHottestBoxingPodcast