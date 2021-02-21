VIDEO: Adolescente provoca a Cam Newton

El futuro del mariscal de campo Cam Newton es incierto después de que se convirtiera en agente libre tras una temporada con los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra, por este motivo fue objeto de burlas de un adolescente durante.

Newton asistió aun partido de futbol americano colegial y ahí fue donde el joven empezó a hostigar al quarterback tratando de provocarlo.

“Eres agente libre”, “estás a punto de ser pobre”, le grita el adolescente a ex jugador de las Panteras y los Patriots.

En un principio Cam sólo sonríe, pero ante la insistencia le responde “Soy rico” y después le pregunta “¿Dónde está tu padre? Déjame hablar con tu papá”.

Después de que se hiciera viral el video, varios jugadores y ex jugadores de la NFL expresaron su apoyo a Cam Newton.

Cam should’ve asked him to leave. Kid thinks he’s being funny, cute, but he’s being super disrespectful. This isn’t the 1st time kid has gotten outta pocket with an adult. Remember our parents would say behave be respectful when dropping us off somewhere. I miss that. SAD pic.twitter.com/dKE0pzgnAv — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) February 21, 2021

Cam you should have sent his ass home https://t.co/SJkUMUMnl5 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 21, 2021

he ain’t triggered social media give kids to say whatever with no respect.. lol boy got in cam shirt 😂 that “i’m rich” having ppl on they feelings 😂 #MVPCam (Cam always been one my favorites) ✊🏾 https://t.co/Sf4FJpkj3q — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) February 21, 2021

Cam a better man than me — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) February 21, 2021

The most common kind of respect has unfortunately become DISrespect. The 💩gets glorified everywhere you turn. Don’t be shocked at what the young kid did to Cam. Try to do something to turn the tide. — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) February 21, 2021

It blows my mind cause im sure that kid wants to be a Heisman trophy winner or a draft pick an Cam did both!! — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) February 21, 2021