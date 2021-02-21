VIDEO: Adolescente provoca a Cam Newton

El quarterback no cayó en la provocación

Por Publisport

El futuro del mariscal de campo Cam Newton es incierto después de que se convirtiera en agente libre tras una temporada con los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra, por este motivo fue objeto de burlas de un adolescente durante.

Newton asistió aun partido de futbol americano colegial y ahí fue donde el joven empezó a hostigar al quarterback tratando de provocarlo.

“Eres agente libre”, “estás a punto de ser pobre”, le grita el adolescente a ex jugador de las Panteras y los Patriots.

En un principio Cam sólo sonríe, pero ante la insistencia le responde “Soy rico” y después le pregunta “¿Dónde está tu padre? Déjame hablar con tu papá”.

Después de que se hiciera viral el video, varios jugadores y ex jugadores de la NFL expresaron su apoyo a Cam Newton.

