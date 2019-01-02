Cabello de Miss África se incendió en plena coronación

Destacado TV
Dorcas Kasinde, Miss África 2019 sufrió un incidente en plena coronación. Su sueño de convertirse en la nueva reina de su país se hizo realidad, pero en segundos casi se hecha a perder todo. De repente, luego de ser elegida como la soberana de los africanos, el cabello de Kasinde empezó a arder en fuego.
El evento de coronación se realizó el pasado 28 de diciembre del 2018 en Nigeria. Dorcas Kasinde, Miss África representaba a la 'República Democrática del Congo'. Cuando escuchó su nombre estalló de la emoción.
Sin embargo, en ese momento, mientras abrazaba a su compañera, Chiamaka Nnaemeka, la virreina, las luces de bengala que hacían parte de la decoración, provocaron que el cabello de Miss Africa se encendiera por segundos.
Dorcas Kasinde, tardó unos segundos en sentir el calor del fuego en su cabeza, y fue advertida por el presentador de la competencia, y no dudó en corres hacia ella para socorrerla y apagar el fuego. Otras personas también saltaron al escenario para auxiliarla.
Luego de este bochornoso momento que sufrió la nueva Miss África, no se reportó heridas. Dorcas Kasinde y su cabello no sufrieron graves consecuencias. Los organizadores pidieron disculpas por lo sucedido y compartieron fotos de la modelo sentada en su trono con su corona. La reina también expresó sentirse muy contenta de haber ganado el certamen y representar a su país.
Miss Congo, Dorcas Kasinde has won the 2019 Miss Africa Beauty Pageant hosted by the Cross River Government. The contest took place in the early hours of Friday 28th December 2018 at the Calabar International Conference Centre, Nigeria. Kasinde, who beat Nigeria’s Chiamaka Nnaemeka and Zambia’s Gladys Kayumba to the second and third positions respectively to clinch the crown, went home with $35,000 and a sport utility vehicle. She was crowned by the winner of the 2017 edition of the pageant, Miss Gaseangwe Balopi of Botswana. Earlier, the Governor of Cross River, Prof. Ben Ayade, said it was time for Africans to appreciate themselves. Ayade said that Africa does need the western media to tell its story, which they always centered on poverty and wars. ” This is a celebration of African beauty, brain and heritage; the world will see what African brain and beauty is all about. ” The judges should come down and look at those things that make a woman truly African; it is not just the skin colour. “Tunisians and Moroccans are light-skinned but they are Africans,” he said. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 25 countries participated in the event. They include Cameroon, Morocco, Tanzania, Togo and Ghana. Nigerian singers Innocent Idibia (2face) and Tiwatope Savage-Balogun ( Tiwa Savage) entertained the audience. #missafrica #missafricacalabar2018 #Calabar #crossriverstate #beautypageant #mostbeautiful #mostbeautifulgirlintheworld #crownedprincess #crowned #africanism #africanqueen #girls #beauties #women #blackwomen #festival #beautifulsmile #dorcaskasinde #misscongo #african #africangirl #blackbeauty #winner #worldcaptures #exploreeverything #exoticplaces #africanbeauty #placestovisitinnigeria #calabarfestival #nigeria
