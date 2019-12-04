Destacado TV

Star Wars Rise of the Resistance abre sus puertas en Orlando

También se anunció la llegada de una nueva atracción para enero de 2020

Por Erika Padrón

Esto es lo que vivirás en el juego #riseoftheresistance, la segunda nueva atracción de #StarWars #Galaxysedge que abrió sus puertas el día de hoy en #HollywoodStudios #Orlando #Disneyholiday.

 

Una experiencia inmersiva y única que rebasa la fantasía. Te sentirás como si estuvieras dentro de la película interactuando con los diferentes personajes y con escenarios reales.

 

También se anunció que el 5 de diciembre del 2019 en Walt Disney World Resort y el 17 de enero del 2020 en Disneyland Resort, una segunda atracción abrirá, se trata de Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, que es uno de los proyectos más ambiciosos que Walt Disney Imagineering ha implementado.

