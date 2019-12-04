Star Wars Rise of the Resistance abre sus puertas en Orlando

Destacado TV
Esto es lo que vivirás en el juego #riseoftheresistance, la segunda nueva atracción de #StarWars #Galaxysedge que abrió sus puertas el día de hoy en #HollywoodStudios #Orlando #Disneyholiday.
Download the #PlayDisneyParks app and show your support for the Resistance or help the First Order with new jobs in your #StarWars: Datapad at #StarWars: Rise of the Resistance! Learn more: https://t.co/Ijsi52TVpF pic.twitter.com/l8HVlFrrVS
— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) December 4, 2019
Una experiencia inmersiva y única que rebasa la fantasía. Te sentirás como si estuvieras dentro de la película interactuando con los diferentes personajes y con escenarios reales.
PHOTOS: #StarWars: Rise of the Resistance attraction merchandise is coming to Disney Parks on Dec. 5! Take a look: https://t.co/aS0z9LAAXl pic.twitter.com/f7Eo1phXYy
— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) December 4, 2019
También se anunció que el 5 de diciembre del 2019 en Walt Disney World Resort y el 17 de enero del 2020 en Disneyland Resort, una segunda atracción abrirá, se trata de Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, que es uno de los proyectos más ambiciosos que Walt Disney Imagineering ha implementado.
JUST ANNOUNCED: #StarWars: Galactic Starcruiser will debut in 2021 at @WaltDisneyWorld Resort! https://t.co/1NepuRb2w8 pic.twitter.com/kxLzBmBUoQ
— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) December 4, 2019