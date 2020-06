Manifestantes saquean tren lleno de televisores en Chicago

View this post on Instagram

Thieves looted #TVs from a MOVING #TRAIN near #Chicago. ⁣ ⁣Footage shows people jumping on board a slow-moving cargo train and making off with the purloined #flatscreens. ⁣ ⁣The unusual incident took place amid ongoing protests against police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd. ⁣ ⁣A spokesperson for Union Pacific confirmed that the train was burgled.