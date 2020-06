Reabren gimnasio con cápsulas individuales para entrenar en California

View this post on Instagram

//INSPIRE GAINZ POD 🔰⁣ ⁣ Reopening our gym @inspiresouthbay is not an easy task. But we are prepared to increase the safety for all of our members against COVID-19 ⛔⁣ ⁣ It took us about 3 days to build our pods. We will have our sanitation and social distancing protocols in place when gyms are allowed to reopen. (no official date yet)⁣ ⁣ We will also continue to host ZOOM classes until we have a vaccination 💉 This effort is to accommodate our members who prefer to stay at home but still get a good workout if they are not ready to come back in person 😊⁣ ⁣ Our class capacity will be limited but we will get creative with our program. No matter what, we've got your back. 💯