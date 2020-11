¡Emotivo! Niña salva a pequeño tiburón atrapado entre las rocas

This is my animal empath daughter liberating a draughtboard shark that was wedged between two rocks on low tide.

It’s a proud mama moment to be sure.

Billie has a undeniable connection with animals. We talked about how she can “read” their energy.

At 11, she is already a native wild life rescuer and carer… thanks to the wonderful guidance from one of her school teachers.

I see my role as supporting her to claim her magic and bring it forth into the world.

For too long our innate strengths, creativity, gifts and magic have been suppressed from the imprinting of fear and distortion stories.

It’s time to claim our potentiality. It’s time to rise up through celebration, information and inspiration. It’s time to be seen as the gift of who we really are…. to support ourselves and each other to be big, bold and bright.

I see you, and you are magnificent.

