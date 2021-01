Pingüinos rey del zoológico de Cincinnati disfrutan de un día al aire libre

First Penguin Parade of 2021

Behind the scenes of the first penguin parade of the season. Come see them march at 11am on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during Penguin Days! All of our king penguins are named after famous kings. In order are BB, Larry, Martin Luther and Coretta Scott.

Publicado por Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden en Lunes, 18 de enero de 2021