¿Rocko, eres Tú? Walabí entra a hospital y sorprende al personal médico

Australia Day hospital visit for ‘Wally’ the wallaby

The visit of a furry marsupial to the Hamilton Base Hospital Emergency Department (ED) created quite a stir on Australia Day.

‘Wally’ the wallaby hopped into ED for a casual tour of the facilities on January 26, a quirky coincidence for nurses who happened to be working a shift on Australia's National Day.

It is the second time that a furry native has presented to the WDHS Emergency Department, with ‘Blinky Bill’ the koala becoming a global sensation after it visited several years ago.

WDHS Chief Executive, Rohan Fitzgerald says what is particularly entertaining about the wallaby’s visit, is that it happened to check in on Australia Day.

"It’s wonderful to have such a close encounter with what is generally a very shy creature.

We have had an incredible year in the context of the pandemic and it’s nice to have some light-hearted moments to reflect on.

We couldn’t have anticipated the response we had from the koala video last time, within the first few hours of posting it on Facebook, it went viral and we were inundated with requests for the footage from across the globe."

