A pleasure welcoming @kellyrohrbach to our #BAYWATCH family for the iconic role of "CJ Parker". Yes, she's a walking smoke stack but more importantly... she's smart, tough and funny. Just the way we like 'em. Get ready world, we can't wait to bring you our generation's #BAYWATCH! You'll have fun... 👊🏾🔥💯👙🍆 (last emoji somewhat inappropriate).

A video posted by therock (@therock) on Jan 4, 2016 at 10:32am PST