#PrisonBreak is returning to FOX as an event series, with @WentworthMiller and Dominic Purcell. #FOXTCA

The clock keeps ticking as the pilot for a new installment of @24fox has been ordered. More here: https://t.co/pVhcsRmrcf #FOXTCA #TCA16

— FOX (@FOXTV) January 15, 2016