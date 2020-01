Video: Miley Cyrus llora desconsolada ante triunfo de Donald Trump

Go to my Facebook to see a video of my reaction & reflection on last nights election .... If we want Donald Trump to accept us .... We must be accepting towards his presidency & his promise to "unify" our country and "make America great" .... I leave out the "again" because this country has never been able to live up to its full potential because we've been putting up our own divided walls between each other. We don't need Trump to do that for us.... So WE must take a hammer to the bricks WE built up and be more LOVING and compassionate towards all living things! (including the planet) (p.s. Mr. Elected president..... Global warming IS real. ACCEPT THAT)

