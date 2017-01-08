Ganadores de los Golden Globes 2017

Desde el hotel Beverly Hilton en Los Ángeles se realizó la 74a entrega de los Globos de Oro.

Ganadores de los Golden Globes 2017
Por: Lucia Hernández

Con Jimmy Fallon como anfitrión y un impresionante elenco de celebridades que condujeron, triunfaron y robaron cámara se celebró la 74ª entrega de los Golden Globes.

Ellos son los ganadores:

Mejor película – Drama:

“Hacksaw Ridge”
“Hell Or High Water”
“Lion”
“Manchester By The Sea”
“Moonlight”

Mejor película– Musical o Comedia:

“20th Century Women”
“Deadpool”
“La La Land”
“Florence Foster Jenkins”
“Sing Street”

Mejor actor de película – Drama:

Casey Affleck – “Manchester By The Sea”
Joel Edgerton – “Loving”
Andrew Garfield – “Hacksaw Ridge”
Viggo Mortensen –  “Captain Fantastic”
Denzel Washington – “Fences”

Mejor actriz de película – Drama:

Amy Adams – “Arrival”
Jessica Chastain – “Miss Sloane”
Isabelle Huppert – “Elle”
Ruth Negga – “Loving”
Natalie Portman – “Jackie”

Mejor actor de película – Musical o Comedia:

Colin Farrell – “The Lobster”
Ryan Gosling – “La La Land”
Hugh Grant – “Florence Foster Jenkins”
Jonah Hill – “War Dogs”
Ryan Reynolds – “Deadpool”

Mejor actriz de película – Musical or Comedy:

Annette Bening – “20th Century Women”
Lily Collins – “Rules Don’t Apply”
Hailee Steinfeld – “The Edge of Seventeen”
Emma Stone – “La La Land”
Meryl Streep – “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Mejor actor de reparto de película:

Mahershala Ali – “Moonlight”
Jeff Bridges – “Hell or High Water”
Simon Helberg – “Florence Foster Jenkins”
Dev Patel – “Lion”
Aaron Taylor-Johnson – “Nocturnal Animals” GANADOR

Mejor actriz de reparto de película:

Viola Davis – “Fences”
Naomie Harris – “Moonlight”
Nicole Kidman – “Lion”
Octavia Spencer – “Hidden Figures”
Michelle Williams – “Manchester by the Sea”

Mejor Director – Película:

Damien Chazelle – “La La Land”
Tom Ford – “Nocturnal Animals”
Mel Gibson – “Hacksaw Ridge”
Barry Jenkins – “Moonlight”
Kenneth Lonergan – “Manchester by the Sea”

Mejor guión:

“La La Land”
“Nocturnal Animals”
“Moonlight”
“Manchester By The Sea”
“Hell Or High Water”

Mejor película extranjera:

“Divines” – France
“Elle” – France
“Neruda” – Chile
“The Salesman” – Iran/France
“Toni Erdmann” – Germany

Mejor película – Animada:

“Kubo and the Two Strings”
“Moana”
“My Life As A Zucchini”
“Sing”
“Zootopia”

Mejor canción original – Película:

“Can’t Stop The Feeling” – “Trolls”
“City Of Stars” – La La Land
“Faith” – Sing
“Gold” – Gold
“How Far I’ll Go” – Moana

Mejor música original – Película:

Nicholas Britell– “Moonlight”
Justin Hurwitz – “La La Land”
Johann Johannsson – “Arrival”
Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka– “Lion”
Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch – “Hidden Figures”

Mejor serie de televisión – Drama:

“The Crown”
“Game Of Thrones”
“Stranger Things”
“This Is Us”
“Westworld”

Mejor serie de televisión  – Musical o Comedia:

“Atlanta” GANADORA
“Black-ish”
“Mozart In The Jungle”
“Transparent”
“Veep”

Mejor actor en una serie de televisión – Drama:

Rami Malek – “Mr. Robot”
Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”
Matthew Rhys – “The Americans”
Liev Schreiber – “Ray Donovan”
Billy Bob Thornton – “Goliath” GANADOR

Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión – Drama:

Caitriona Balfe – “Outlander”
Claire Foy – “The Crown”
Keri Russell – “The Americans”
Winona Ryder – “Stranger Things”
Evan Rachel Wood – “Westworld”

Mejor actor en una serie de televisión – Musical o Comedia:

Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”
Gael García Bernal – “Mozart in the Jungle”
Donald Glover – “Atlanta”
Nick Nolte – “Graves”
Jeffrey Tambor – “Transparent”

Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión – Musical o Comedia:

Rachel Bloom – “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – “Veep”
Sarah Jessica Parker – “Divorce”
Issa Rae – “Insecure”
Gina Rodriguez – “Jane the Virgin”
Tracee Ellis-Ross – “Black-ish” GANADORA

Mejor mini serie:

“American Crime”
“The Dresser”
“The Night Manager”
“The Night Of”
“The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” GANADORA

Mejor actor de una miniserie o película hecha para televisión:

Riz Ahmed – “The Night Of”
Bryan Cranston – “All The Way”
Tom Hiddleston – “The Night Manager”
John Turturro – “The Night Of”
Courtney B. Vance – “The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Mejor actriz de una miniserie o película hecha para televisión:

Felicity Huffman – “American Crime”

Riley Keough – “The Girlfriend Experience”
Sarah Paulson – “The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” GANADORA
Charlotte Rampling – “London Spy”
Thandie Newton – “Westworld”

Mejor actriz de reparto de una miniserie o película hecha para televisión:

Olivia Colman – “The Night Manager”
Lena Headey – “Game Of Thrones”
Chrissy Metz – “This Is Us”
Mandy Moore – “This Is Us”
Kerry Washington – “Confirmation”

Mejor actor de reparto de una miniserie o película hecha para televisión:

Sterling K Brown – “The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Hugh Laurie – “The Night Manager”
John Lithgow – “The Crown”
Christian Slater – “Mr. Robot”
John Travolta – “The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

 

Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo