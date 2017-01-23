Revelan los nominados a lo peor del cine en 2016

Un día antes de la esperada revelación de los nominados al premio Oscar 2017, se dan a conocer los seleccionados a lo peor del cine en la 37a edición de los premios Razzie.

Zoolander 2 y Batman v Superman obtuvieron nueve y ocho candidaturas respectivamente. Ambas compiten por el premio a la peor película, junto con Gods of Egypt, Independence Day: Resurgence, Dirty Grandpa y el documental político Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.

Resulta irónico que varios de los nominados son también actores aclamados, como Robert De Niro (Dirty Grandpa), Naomi Watts (Divergent Series: Allegiant y Shut-In), Kristen Wiig (Zoolander), Johnny Depp (Alice Through the Looking Glass), Will Ferrell (Zoolander 2), Ben Affleck (Batman v Superman) y Julia Roberts (Mother’s Day).

Los ganadores se conocerán el 25 de febrero, en la víspera de los premios Oscar.

Los premios Razzie

Los premios Golden Raspberry (en español La Frambuesa de Oro), popularmente conocidos como Razzies o anti-Oscars, fueron creados por el crítico y escritor de cine John Wilson en 1980, intentado complementar y criticar con un enfoque cómico los Premios de la Academia, premiando a los peores actores y actrices, guionistas, directores y películas de la industria cinematográfica estadounidense.

Los premios son votados por los miembros de la fundación Golden Raspberry Award Foundation, la cual es de asociación abierta y da derecho a voto a cualquiera que pague su inscripción. El nombre del premio procede de la frase blowing a raspberry, que se refiere al sonido hecho con la boca (imitando una flatulencia) para denotar un acto artístico particularmente ridículo o de mala calidad.

La lista completa a los nominados a los premios Razzie

Peor película

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Zoolander No. 2

Peor actor

Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen

Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Robert de Niro / Dirty Grandpa

Dinesh D’Souza [como ella misma] / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2

Peor actriz

Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween

Julia Roberts / Mother’s Day

Becky Turner [como Hillary Clinton] / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In

Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant

Peor actriz de reparto

Julianne Hough / Dirty Grandpa

Kate Hudson / Mother’s Day

Aubrey Plaza / Dirty Grandpa

Jane Seymour / Fifty Shades of Black

Sela Ward / Independence Day: Resurgence

Kristen Wiig / Zoolander No. 2

Peor actor de reparto

Nicolas Cage / Snowden

Johnny Depp / Alice Through the Looking Glass

Will Ferrell / Zoolander No. 2

Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Jared Leto / Suicide Squad

Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2

Peor combinación en pantalla

Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals / Gods of Egypt

Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume / Alice Through the Looking Glass

The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors / Collateral Beauty

Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig / BOO! A Medea Halloween

Ben Stiller y su BFF (Barely Funny Friend – poco simpático amigo) Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2

Peor director

Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Resurgence

Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween

Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt

Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2

Peor precuela, remake, adaptación o secuela

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice

Fifty Shades of Black

Independence Day: Resurgence

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Zoolander No. 2

Peor guión