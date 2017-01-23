Revelan los nominados a lo peor del cine en 2016
El choque entre superhéroes "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" y la tardía secuela de comedia "Zoolander 2" encabezan la lista de nominados a la 37ma edición anual de los premios Razzie, a lo peor del cine.
Un día antes de la esperada revelación de los nominados al premio Oscar 2017, se dan a conocer los seleccionados a lo peor del cine en la 37a edición de los premios Razzie.
Zoolander 2 y Batman v Superman obtuvieron nueve y ocho candidaturas respectivamente. Ambas compiten por el premio a la peor película, junto con Gods of Egypt, Independence Day: Resurgence, Dirty Grandpa y el documental político Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.
Resulta irónico que varios de los nominados son también actores aclamados, como Robert De Niro (Dirty Grandpa), Naomi Watts (Divergent Series: Allegiant y Shut-In), Kristen Wiig (Zoolander), Johnny Depp (Alice Through the Looking Glass), Will Ferrell (Zoolander 2), Ben Affleck (Batman v Superman) y Julia Roberts (Mother’s Day).
Los ganadores se conocerán el 25 de febrero, en la víspera de los premios Oscar.
Los premios Razzie
Los premios Golden Raspberry (en español La Frambuesa de Oro), popularmente conocidos como Razzies o anti-Oscars, fueron creados por el crítico y escritor de cine John Wilson en 1980, intentado complementar y criticar con un enfoque cómico los Premios de la Academia, premiando a los peores actores y actrices, guionistas, directores y películas de la industria cinematográfica estadounidense.
Los premios son votados por los miembros de la fundación Golden Raspberry Award Foundation, la cual es de asociación abierta y da derecho a voto a cualquiera que pague su inscripción. El nombre del premio procede de la frase blowing a raspberry, que se refiere al sonido hecho con la boca (imitando una flatulencia) para denotar un acto artístico particularmente ridículo o de mala calidad.
La lista completa a los nominados a los premios Razzie
Peor película
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Dirty Grandpa
- Gods of Egypt
- Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
- Independence Day: Resurgence
- Zoolander No. 2
Peor actor
- Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen
- Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Robert de Niro / Dirty Grandpa
- Dinesh D’Souza [como ella misma] / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
- Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2
Peor actriz
- Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
- Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween
- Julia Roberts / Mother’s Day
- Becky Turner [como Hillary Clinton] / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
- Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In
- Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant
Peor actriz de reparto
- Julianne Hough / Dirty Grandpa
- Kate Hudson / Mother’s Day
- Aubrey Plaza / Dirty Grandpa
- Jane Seymour / Fifty Shades of Black
- Sela Ward / Independence Day: Resurgence
- Kristen Wiig / Zoolander No. 2
Peor actor de reparto
Peor combinación en pantalla
- Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals / Gods of Egypt
- Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume / Alice Through the Looking Glass
- The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors / Collateral Beauty
- Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig / BOO! A Medea Halloween
- Ben Stiller y su BFF (Barely Funny Friend – poco simpático amigo) Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2
Peor director
- Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
- Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Resurgence
- Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween
- Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt
- Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2
Peor precuela, remake, adaptación o secuela
- Alice Through the Looking Glass
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice
- Fifty Shades of Black
- Independence Day: Resurgence
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
- Zoolander No. 2
Peor guión
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Dirty Grandpa
- Gods of Egypt
- Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
- Independence Day: Resurgence
- Suicide Squad