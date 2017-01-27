Lista de nominados a Premios del Sindicato de Actores de la Pantalla

Para compartir esta nota utiliza los íconos que aparecen en el sitio.

A continuación la lista completa de nominados a la 23 entrega anual de Premios del Sindicato de Actores de la Pantalla (SAG), y cuyos ganadores se conocerán el próximo domingo en el auditorio Shrine de Los Ángeles.

CINE

MEJOR ELENCO

“Captain Fantastic”

“Fences”

“Hidden Figures”

“Manchester By The Sea”

“Moonlight”

MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONICA

Amy Adams, “Arrival”

Emily Blunt, “The Girl on the Train”

Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONICO

Casey Affleck, “Manchester By the Sea”

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington, “Fences”

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Viola Davis, “Fences”

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams, “Manchester By the Sea”

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

Hugh Grant, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Lucas Hedges, “Manchester By the Sea”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

MEJOR ELENCO DE ACTORES EXTRAS EN CINE

“Captain America: Civil War”

“Doctor Strange”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Jason Bourne”

“Nocturnal Animals”

TELEVISION

MEJOR ELENCO EN SERIE DRAMATICA

“The Crown”

“Downton Abbey”

“Game of Thrones”

“Stranger Things”

“Westworld”

MEJOR ELENCO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

“The Big Bang Theory”

“black-ish”

“Modern Family”

“Orange Is the New Black”

“Veep”

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DRAMATICA

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Winona Ryder, “Stranger Things”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DRAMATICA

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

John Lithgow, “The Crown”

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE COMEDIA

Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is the New Black”

Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”

Ellie Kemper, “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Tituss Burgess, “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN MINISERIE O CINTA PARA TELEVISION

Bryce Dallace Howard, “Black Mirror”

Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”

Audra McDonald, “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill”

Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson”

Kerry Washington, “Confirmation”

MEJOR ACTOR EN MINISERIE O CINTA PARA TELEVISION

Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of”

Bryan Cranston, “All the Way”

Sterling K. Brown, “The People vs. O.J. Simpson”

John Turturro, “The Night Of”

Courtney B. Vance, “The People vs. O.J. Simpson”