Actriz de "Precious" sigue bajando de peso y lo celebra con twerking

Yes I threw that ass in a circle! 2016 was actually pretty lit with many favorite memories but I think my favorite was this moment. The moment I became a director for @thetaleoffour with the help of the amazing and wonderful cast and super dope crew who I fell in love with whole heartedly. I also learned in 2016, to have faith over fear and to punch my insecurities right in the fucking face!!! Thank you to everyone who helped pull me through. Let's kick 2017's ass!

