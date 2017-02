Conan O Brien llega a México para retar a Trump

Hello Mexico! I’m Conan O’Brien, and I am honored to be here in your country. I know that there have been some problems between Mexico & the United States, but don’t worry: I will fix everything. While I’m here I want to get to know your beautiful city and its incredible people, and hopefully, entertain you. If my trip here makes certain people in my government angry, they may not let me back in. Does anyone have a room where I can sleep for the next 4 years? I look forward to meeting as many of you as possible. Viva Mexico! #ConanMexico

