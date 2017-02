10 consejos del entrenador de las Kardashian para perder peso

#Repost @blushandbone with @repostapp ・・・ 12 weeks of #revengebody with @harleypasternak and queen @khloekardashian and I lost 40lbs and over 42 inches (or as Harley puts it roughly 4-4.5 FEET OF FAT) off my entire body! I was 216lbs when the show started and I am 5'5, I was depressed I was deeply unhealthy and I had given up. I tried every diet and exercise regime you can imagine and I would lose 5-6lbs and then plateau for so long that I would say "fuck it if I'm gonna be fat I may as well enjoy myself". Harley's #bodyreset diet and exercise program literally changed my life, he taught me not only how to meet my goals and do it myself but he also taught me how to do it in a way that was truly manageable and not overwhelming or too damn hard. His methods are realistic and above all they're simple and I continue to follow his plan every day and have lost another 8lbs since we finished filming! #fitspo #healthylife #fitness #revengebody #revengebody

